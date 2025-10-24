AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    261,819,198 XRP Now Held by Evernorth in Push to Build Largest Treasury

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 24/10/2025 - 10:53
    Evernorth, the first of its kind institutional vehicle built to accelerate XRP adoption, is gaining momentum with 261,819,198 XRP now held by the entity.
    Advertisement
    261,819,198 XRP Now Held by Evernorth in Push to Build Largest Treasury
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Evernorth, the first-of-its-kind institutional vehicle built to accelerate XRP adoption, is gaining traction.

    Advertisement

    Earlier this week, the Ripple-backed crypto venture announced it had entered a business combination agreement — a transaction expected to raise over $1 billion in gross proceeds, to create the largest public XRP treasury company on the Nasdaq under "XRPN."

    Not only will the move create the biggest XRP treasury, but it also aims for the broad advancement of the XRP Ledger ecosystem, including Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD), which is expected to be utilized as an on-ramp in DeFi integration.

    HOT Stories
    Top U.S. Digital Assets Official Patrick Witt Joins Ripple Swell
    Ripple CTO Names Key Threat for Hard Crypto Wallets, Dogecoin (DOGE) Treasury Soon to Go Public, Peter Brandt Responds to Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Form Critical Triangle, Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Chance to Hit $120,000
    Fidelity's Timmer Reveals Why Bitcoin Bulls Should Be Cautious

    The XRP community expressed excitement about the move while keeping an eye on its progress.

    Advertisement

    261,819,198 XRP now held by Evernorth

    Vet, an XRP Ledger dUNL validator, shares the progress made by the XRP-focused institutional vehicle.

    In a tweet, Vet highlights a recent milestone reached by Evernorth, with over 261 million XRP now held. According to a screenshot shared by the XRPL validator, the XRP treasury now holds 261,819,198 XRP.
     

    "Evernorth has now 261 million XRP. Who has sent XRP so far?" Vet tweeted, while outlining the participants in the funding round so far.

    Vet highlighted that Ripple contributed two installments of 211 million XRP and 319,000 XRP; Ripple Chairman and Cofounder Chris Larsen participated with 50 million XRP, while Uphold invested 199,000 XRP; Jana Label invested 300,000 XRP.

    At a current price of $2.39, the 261,819,198 XRP stash held by Evernorth is worth $625,747,883, which is more than halfway to the $1 billion target.  Evernorth's transaction to raise $1 billion is expected to close in Q1, 2026.

    #XRP News #ripple
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 10:05
    Top Trader With 100% Win Rate on Ethereum Makes His Move
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 9:36
    Ultra Ethereum Whale With $2,890,000,000 Just Made Deposit
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Aster Unveils Rocket Launch: A Gateway to Early-Stage Crypto Projects and Trading Rewards
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 10:53
    261,819,198 XRP Now Held by Evernorth in Push to Build Largest Treasury
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 10:05
    Top Trader With 100% Win Rate on Ethereum Makes His Move
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 9:36
    Ultra Ethereum Whale With $2,890,000,000 Just Made Deposit
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all