261,819,198 XRP Now Held by Evernorth in Push to Build Largest Treasury

Evernorth, the first-of-its-kind institutional vehicle built to accelerate XRP adoption, is gaining traction.

Earlier this week, the Ripple-backed crypto venture announced it had entered a business combination agreement — a transaction expected to raise over $1 billion in gross proceeds, to create the largest public XRP treasury company on the Nasdaq under "XRPN."

Not only will the move create the biggest XRP treasury, but it also aims for the broad advancement of the XRP Ledger ecosystem, including Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD), which is expected to be utilized as an on-ramp in DeFi integration.

The XRP community expressed excitement about the move while keeping an eye on its progress.

261,819,198 XRP now held by Evernorth

Vet, an XRP Ledger dUNL validator, shares the progress made by the XRP-focused institutional vehicle.

Evernorth has now 261M XRP. Who has sent XRP so far?



> Ripple send two payments, 211M and 319k XRP



> Chris Larsen sent 50M XRP



> Uphold exchange acc sent 199k XRP



> Jana label 🏷️ acc sent 300k XRP



That's all in XRP, no stables. pic.twitter.com/vyqzl7d9vf — Vet 🏴‍☠️ (@Vet_X0) October 23, 2025

In a tweet, Vet highlights a recent milestone reached by Evernorth, with over 261 million XRP now held. According to a screenshot shared by the XRPL validator, the XRP treasury now holds 261,819,198 XRP.



"Evernorth has now 261 million XRP. Who has sent XRP so far?" Vet tweeted, while outlining the participants in the funding round so far.

Vet highlighted that Ripple contributed two installments of 211 million XRP and 319,000 XRP; Ripple Chairman and Cofounder Chris Larsen participated with 50 million XRP, while Uphold invested 199,000 XRP; Jana Label invested 300,000 XRP.

At a current price of $2.39, the 261,819,198 XRP stash held by Evernorth is worth $625,747,883, which is more than halfway to the $1 billion target. Evernorth's transaction to raise $1 billion is expected to close in Q1, 2026.