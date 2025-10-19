AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'XRP Stability Isn't a Bug,' Market Analyst Says Amid Boring Price Action

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 19/10/2025 - 11:25
    An analyst has revealed XRP's surprising tendency amid boring price action.
    Advertisement
    'XRP Stability Isn't a Bug,' Market Analyst Says Amid Boring Price Action
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP's price has barely changed in the last 24 hours, down 0.32% to $2.34. In the last seven days, XRP remains down 2.11%.

    Advertisement

    XRP fell for four straight days in the week just concluded, reaching a low of $2.18 on Oct. 17 before recovering. The recovery reached a high of $2.39 on Saturday, but bulls could make any significant move.

    Amid XRP's boring price action, Max Avery, in a recent tweet, stated that XRP's price stability is not a bug, adding that XRP is not designed to pump on retail speculation, being built to slot into existing financial rails without breaking them.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: US Bitcoin Reserves Soar 64% Overnight, XRP Wallets Hit Historic Records, Coinbase X Hacker Makes $33
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Says It's Time to Pay Attention as ETH and SOL Show Reversal Signs
    Can Ripple Push XRP Price Up After Recent Crypto Crash?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Zero Finally Added, Ethereum (ETH) to Recover at $3,550? Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Free

    Avery pointed out a historical tendency for XRP, which it exhibited in 2017: XRP hit an all-time high after a significant crash in 2017. "People forget that XRP hit an all-time high right after one of its nastiest crashes in 2017," He wrote.

    Long term matters

    Avery noted that XRP gets pulled into the gravity of traditional finance because banks and payment providers need stability to actually adopt it.

    "If you're holding XRP expecting it to move like a memecoin, you're going to hate the experience. But if you're betting on the financial infrastructure of tomorrow, the boring price action starts making more sense," Avery stated.

    According to him, the long-term horizon might matter especially when it comes to real assets, with patience paying off in a big way in the long run.

    Avery highlighted that the current XRP price action might not be surprising as XRP has "this pattern of bleeding out during speculation frenzies and then catching up hard when nobody's watching."

    If market recovers in the short term, XRP's next resistance levels lie at the daily MA 200 and 50 at $2.58 and $2.82, respectively. On the other hand, if the current market weakness continues, XRP eyes support at $2.18 and then $2.

    #XRP News #XRP Price Prediction #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Oct 19, 2025 - 10:54
    Morning Crypto Report: US Bitcoin Reserves Soar 64% Overnight, XRP Wallets Hit Historic Records, Coinbase X Hacker Makes $33
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 10:23
    Bitcoin (BTC): $106,000 or $108,000 Next, Says $150 Million
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 11:25
    'XRP Stability Isn't a Bug,' Market Analyst Says Amid Boring Price Action
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Oct 19, 2025 - 10:54
    Morning Crypto Report: US Bitcoin Reserves Soar 64% Overnight, XRP Wallets Hit Historic Records, Coinbase X Hacker Makes $33
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 10:23
    Bitcoin (BTC): $106,000 or $108,000 Next, Says $150 Million
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all