Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $185 Million in Bitcoin Exits Binance in Minutes, Who is Buying?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 4/12/2025 - 22:07
    Bitcoin remains on the upside as whales continue to move tokens in major buy attempts, suggesting heightened demand amid broad crypto market resurgence.
    Advertisement
    $185 Million in Bitcoin Exits Binance in Minutes, Who is Buying?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    After the rapid price resurgence witnessed in the last few days, Bitcoin has slowed down on its daily price surge but has retained its position on the upside.

    While these positive movements have seen the Bitcoin ecosystem witness soaring optimism, whales have continued to scoop up the token amid rising demand from retail and institutional investors.

    On Thursday, December 5, on-chain tracking platform Whale Alert identified massive Bitcoin withdrawals involving over 2,000 BTC, in suspected large buying activities from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Finalizes GTreasury Acquisition
    CFTC Chairman Confirms Developing Plan for US Crypto Leadership
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Might Erase Zero, XRP Clears Path to $2.33, Cardano Jumps 14% – Crypto News Digest
    Ethereum Offline? 23% Network Disruption Causes Outage, Vitalik Buterin Reacts

    According to data provided by the tracker, the Bitcoin transfers, which happened in two separate transactions in batches of 1,000 BTC each, were worth a combined total of $185,165,469.

    Advertisement

    The move, which has come at a time when Bitcoin has continued to see strong daily gains, has sparked interest across the market, signaling renewed optimism and shifting stances on Bitcoin’s long-term price outlook.

    Are Bitcoin whales returning?

    With the large Bitcoin withdrawals from Binance coinciding with the crypto market’s positive momentum, it appears that whale activities are growing, and it has contributed significantly to the asset’s price resurgence.

    The transfers have caught the attention of the crypto community, as large Bitcoin withdrawals like this have been rarely spotted over the past weeks. With Bitcoin facing a prolonged price correction during the period, the tracker had only reported more transactions that appeared to be major sell attempts.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 15:39
    'I Buy Bitcoin Every Day': World's Highest IQ Holder
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Although the mysterious nature of both transfers makes it difficult to confirm whether they were buy attempts or mere institutional redistribution, large amounts of cryptocurrencies being moved out of crypto exchanges like Binance are often traced to major purchases from high-profile holders or institutions.

    Bitcoin slows down after reclaiming $94,000

    Following the massive price declines witnessed throughout the last month, Bitcoin had plunged so hard, retesting its multi-month low of $80,659.

    However, the leading cryptocurrency has seen a rapid shift in market sentiments, with its price showing massive daily gains of over 10% in the past days.

    While the massive price resurgence has restored momentum to the Bitcoin ecosystem, the asset has slowed down on its uptrend, showing only a brief decline of 0.8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $91,978 as of press time, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 20:32
    Ripple Finalizes GTreasury Acquisition
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 19:35
    CFTC Chairman Confirms Developing Plan for US Crypto Leadership
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    iAero Protocol Launches Token Sweeper, Distributes 5% of LIQ Supply to Stakers
    VerifiedX and Blockdaemon Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Scalable DeFi Access Globally
    TrueNorth Raises $3M to Build Domain-Specific AI for Finance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 22:07
    $185 Million in Bitcoin Exits Binance in Minutes, Who is Buying?
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 20:32
    Ripple Finalizes GTreasury Acquisition
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 19:35
    CFTC Chairman Confirms Developing Plan for US Crypto Leadership
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD