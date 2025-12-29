Advertisement
    XRP's ETF Hits $64,000,000 in Inflows, Dwarfing Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 29/12/2025 - 10:54
    XRP ETF is the only investment product that shows a substantial gain over its competitors.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market was not prepared for the uneven message that last week's ETF flow data conveyed. Bitcoin spot ETFs lost $782 million between Dec. 22 and 26 with net outflows reported for all 12 products. With $102 million in weekly withdrawals Ethereum spot ETFs came next. At $13.14 million Solana was slightly up. In the meantime, XRP earned $64 million subtly outperforming all of its significant competitors

    XRP's bull mode

    When you compare that divergence to the chart, it becomes more significant. XRP does not appear to be an asset in full bull mode in terms of price. It is still below its major moving averages and trading inside a declining channel. The 50-, 100- and 200-day MAs are sloping downward, above which typically indicates that the downtrend is intact.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    However, there is a shift in the behavior around the lows. Clearly, there is less pressure to sell. Bounces are held longer, each push lower is smaller and there is insufficient downside follow-through. 

    After a significant decline, BTC is likewise below important averages; however, ETF flows indicate that institutions are actively lowering exposure rather than carefully reallocating. A similar tale is told by Ethereum. Instead of leaning in, capital is taking a step back. The exception is XRP, where investors are increasing their exposure despite the price action appearing weak. 

    XRP downtrend slows down

    That is the primary contradiction. ETFs do not pursue momentum in the same manner as retail. They start to build up when risk-reward begins to skew asymmetrically, which is typically before charts appear clear. Inflows into XRP point to positioning rather than speculation. In theory, XRP has ceased its downward acceleration. While volume is decreasing on down candles, a classic indication of seller fatigue RSI has stabilized in the low-to-mid-40s and is beginning to curl upward. 

    The market is not dumping into weakness just yet, but it is also not bidding aggressively. Regardless of the narrative's appeal, that is accumulation behavior. This understanding is supported by the ETF data. While Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs saw widespread withdrawals, XRP steadily increased its capital throughout the week.

    Instead of a general cryptocurrency allocation, that suggests a targeted trade. There is no guarantee of an instant breakout. To validate a change in trend, XRP still needs to recover important moving averages and exit the declining structure. However, rather than the other way around, ETF flows frequently follow price.

    #XRP #Spot XRP ETF #Ethereum ETF #Spot Solana ETF
