Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    JPMorgan: Bitcoin (BTC) Could Hit $170K If Valued Like Gold

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 4/12/2025 - 14:16
    Bitcoin could theoretically hit $170,000, according to banking behemoth JPMorgan. .
    Advertisement
    JPMorgan: Bitcoin (BTC) Could Hit $170K If Valued Like Gold
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, the price of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap, could theoretically reach the $170,000 level if it gets valued the same as gold. 

    Advertisement

    This is not a prediction, but a theoretical comparison to show Bitcoin’s upside potential.

    The strategist has adjusted for Bitcoin’s higher volatility compared to gold.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Offline? 23% Network Disruption Causes Outage, Vitalik Buterin Reacts
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO Reveals When $180,000 for Bitcoin, XRP at $2.20 Not Bull Trap: Bollinger Bands, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready to Delete Zero
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Mythical 1,100% Activity, Bitcoin's Upside Setup Strengthens, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Razor-Sharp Reversal Window
    Ripple CTO Shares Hilarious Email from Jed McCaleb Impersonator

    JPMorgan has estimated Bitcoin’s production cost (cost to mine one BTC) is around $90,000, down from $94,000 in mid-November.

    Advertisement

    This decline is due to lower hash rate and lower mining difficulty after China strengthened its mining ban.

    The strategist sees the production cost as a soft price floor, meaning that miners won’t sell below cost.

    Gold's big year

    Gold is on track to record its best calendar year since 1979, vastly outperforming BTC. 

    The yellow metal is up 62% against its digital rival this year, demolishing the "safe haven" narrative pushed by Bitcoin advocates. 

    The confluence of rate-cut expectations, US dollar weakness, and geopolitical risk created the perfect environment for a substantial gold rally. 

    In 2025, central banks (especially China, India, and Turkey) continued record gold purchases. 

    Bitcoin, on the other hand, recently plummeted to $80,000. However, JPMorgan is convinced that the flagship cryptocurrency will be able to outperform in 2026. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #JP Morgan News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 14:08
    Ethereum Offline? 23% Network Disruption Causes Outage, Vitalik Buterin Reacts
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Dec 4, 2025 - 13:59
    XRP Price Analysis for December 4
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TrueNorth Raises $3M to Build Domain-Specific AI for Finance
    Ika Announces EdDSA Signatures, Expanding Native Support to Solana, Zcash, Cardano and More
    MEXC Launches STABLE Launchpad: Share 4 Million Tokens with Up to 60% Discount
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 14:16
    JPMorgan: Bitcoin (BTC) Could Hit $170K If Valued Like Gold
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 14:08
    Ethereum Offline? 23% Network Disruption Causes Outage, Vitalik Buterin Reacts
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Dec 4, 2025 - 13:59
    XRP Price Analysis for December 4
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD