    Binance Issues Crucial Scam Protection Update During Key Event

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 3/12/2025 - 11:29
    Binance's major event, which convenes industry heavyweights, has kicked off in Dubai with crucial information passed to crypto community.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Major crypto exchange Binance has issued a crypto scam protection update as Binance Blockchain Week gets underway, a major event convening industry leaders in Dubai.

    The Binance Blockchain event features industry leaders, including Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Solana Foundation President Lily Liu, Cofounder and CEO of Real Vision Raoul Pal, as well as leaders from BlackRock, Citi, Julius Baer and Franklin Templeton. A highlight of the event will be the Bitcoin vs. tokenized gold debate between gold bug and Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff and Binance cofounder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao.

    The event will be broadcast on Binance Live, allowing participation in the event offline. Amid this opportunity presented, Binance has issued a crucial scam warning. In a tweet, Binance reiterated that all Binance Blockchain Week livestreams are held on Binance Square, urging the crypto community to beware of scammers.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Break First ETF $1 Billion This Week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 29% Price Upside, Bitcoin to $125,000 Is Main Scenario Now: Bollinger Bands
    Ripple CEO Launches Holiday Anti-Scam Campaign
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Price Crash Hides Something, Bitcoin Bounce to $90,000 Possible, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Downtrend Ending?
    Brandt: Bitcoin Bear Market to Last for Months

    Binance warns readers never to click on YouTube livestream links claiming to be Binance or related events, as they lead to scam websites, urging users to stay vigilant by watching the event only on official channels.

    What's happening?

    At Binance Blockchain Week, industry leaders from BlackRock, Citi, Binance, Franklin Templeton and Julius Baer discuss how digital assets are reshaping global portfolios and what forward-thinking allocation looks like for the next generation of investors.

    Michael Saylor, Strategy Chairman, took to the main stage at the event to speak about the undeniable case of Bitcoin.

    "Bitcoin is the foundation of economic markets, its trading power exceeds Google, Microsoft, and even the Navy’s spending power," Saylor said, highlighting increasing Bitcoin adoption.

    Binance news

    Binance has welcomed its cofounder, Yi He, into a new role as co-CEO. Based on most recent reviews, Binance revealed its decision to delist and cease trading on all spot trading pairs for three tokens: StaFi (FIS), REI Network (REI) and Voxies (VOXEL) on Dec. 17 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

    To expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot and enhance users' trading experience, Binance says it will open trading for BTC/USD and DYM/USDC trading pairs on Dec. 4 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC).

    #Binance #Scam Alert
