Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Charles Hoskinson Shuts Down New Genesis ADA Inquiry

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 29/12/2025 - 11:47
    Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson said he will not discuss Genesis ADA controversy anymore after a full audit report.
    Advertisement
    Charles Hoskinson Shuts Down New Genesis ADA Inquiry
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson has dismissed new inquiries into the transparency of the audit on 318 million ADA from unredeemable presale vouchers. Hoskinson’s dismissal came as a reaction to a post by a user online seeking clarity into the handling of the asset worth $50 million.

    Advertisement

    Charles Hoskinson declares ADA audit matter closed

    For context, the user, Darkhorse, did not accuse anyone of outright theft but argues that the audit report left some questions unanswered. He also noted that major transparency and governance gaps were left unresolved, and this is unacceptable, particularly since Cardano prides itself on operating a transparent DAO-driven ecosystem.

    Darkhorse maintains that true transparency requires that the movement of such large sums get DAO approval and a public on-chain governance process. He queried whether the money appeared in the treasury and how expenses were defrayed.

    According to him, the audit document felt like an "internal review," not a forensic governance-level audit. He expected a more rigorous testing of the identified governance failures in the process.

    However, Hoskinson insists the matter has been resolved and does not need further discussions or back and forth.

    "It's a closed matter. The ADA report is the last time I will ever discuss it. We were completely exonerated. The nightmare is over. Everyone needs to move on," he wrote.

    This suggests that the Cardano founder considers the audit report as final and any further conversations on the matter as irrelevant.

    Cardano community divided as ADA price struggles

    Hoskinson’s reply has sparked division in the Cardano community. Supporters are backing his stance that the matter has been adequately resolved, and the focus needs to shift to more pressing issues of growing the asset. They tagged the question as "rage baiting" and needless.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/29/2025 - 06:30
    Bitcoin Is Good for US Dollar, Coinbase CEO Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Meanwhile, critics say it is about maintaining governance standards in the community. These groups noted that declaring the matter "closed" without proper clarification does not truly resolve the issues.

    Besides the current questioning, Hoskinson recently faced accusations of dumping ADA on the market, which has led to losses.

    Notably, in the last four years, Cardano has suffered an 88% loss and trading below $0.40 on the cryptocurrency market. There were rumors that he sold ADA near the top when it exchanged hands at $3 in 2021 and refused to stock up now that the price is down.

    Hoskinson has also denied the claims and called them "made-up noise" and a lie.

    As of press time, Cardano exchanged hands at $0.3748, which represents a 0.35% increase in the last 24 hours.

    #Charles Hoskinson #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Dec 29, 2025 - 11:42
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin's 'Uh Oh' Pattern Returns as Zcash (ZEC) Pumps Again, XRP Prints $0 After Short Sellers Disappear, Forgotten Bitcoin Rival May Repeat Silver's 80% Rally If This Pattern Validates
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 10:54
    XRP's ETF Hits $64,000,000 in Inflows, Dwarfing Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    4dev.com Unveils Funding Hub, Designed to Simplify Cross-Border Investment in Early-Stage Startups
    Atlas Capital Group Secures $15M Position in CertiK-Audited Yield Protocol
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 11:47
    Charles Hoskinson Shuts Down New Genesis ADA Inquiry
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Dec 29, 2025 - 11:42
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin's 'Uh Oh' Pattern Returns as Zcash (ZEC) Pumps Again, XRP Prints $0 After Short Sellers Disappear, Forgotten Bitcoin Rival May Repeat Silver's 80% Rally If This Pattern Validates
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 10:54
    XRP's ETF Hits $64,000,000 in Inflows, Dwarfing Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 9:46
    Ripple CTO Finally Reacts to Midnight as 'New Cardano' Enters XRP Conversation
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 6:30
    Bitcoin Is Good for US Dollar, Coinbase CEO Says
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 11:47
    Charles Hoskinson Shuts Down New Genesis ADA Inquiry
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Dec 29, 2025 - 11:42
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin's 'Uh Oh' Pattern Returns as Zcash (ZEC) Pumps Again, XRP Prints $0 After Short Sellers Disappear, Forgotten Bitcoin Rival May Repeat Silver's 80% Rally If This Pattern Validates
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 10:54
    XRP's ETF Hits $64,000,000 in Inflows, Dwarfing Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD