    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Zero Removal Secured?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 29/12/2025 - 12:49
    Shiba Inu might enter an accelerated uptrend without the need to tumble around $0.00008.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Shiba Inu is once again drawing attention to the same question that always arises when the price stabilizes close to the bottom: is a zero removal finally on the table, or is this just another failed recovery? As of right now, SHIB is at a point where both outcomes are still very possible, and the next technical step is more important than any amount of hype.

    Shiba Inu hitting recent lows

    SHIB has begun to base and push higher from recent lows following months of continuous declines. Downside wicks are appearing more frequently, selling pressure has decreased and momentum indicators are gradually getting better. RSI is rising without exhibiting fatigue after emerging from the weakest area. That is insignificant on its own, but it prepares us for the 26 EMA, the first true test.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    During this downtrend, every significant rebound has been capped by the 26 EMA. The first structural indication that SHIB's recovery is on track would be a clean break and hold above it. The discussion about a possible zero removal becomes less hypothetical and more conditional if that occurs. Conditional, not guaranteed. But passing the 26 EMA is only a prerequisite. 

    It will not be easy

    A dense resistance stack is situated above it. The short-term moving average cluster that served as support prior to the October breakdown comes first. This area will probably draw sellers once more because it has consistently rejected prices.

    The midterm moving average, which continues to slope sharply downward, is located beyond that. This level has historically served as a barrier between short-term respite and a reversal of the trend, and SHIB is still far from regaining it. 

    The long-term moving average, which determines whether a zero removal is feasible or merely wishful thinking, is higher still. Talk about sustained upside is premature until SHIB approaches that level. That is the risk aspect. The bullish argument is based solely on behavior.

    The chart's rhythm is altered if SHIB breaks the 26 EMA without being slammed back below it right away. Momentum can accelerate more quickly than most anticipate, buyers intervene earlier and sellers hesitate. Zero-removal narratives typically begin quietly rather than violently.

