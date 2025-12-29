Advertisement
    XRP Jumps 65% in Volume in Last-Minute 2025 Push: What to Watch Now

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 29/12/2025 - 12:12
    XRP making last-minute moves as bulls make frantic efforts to secure positive 2025 close.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    It is two days to the close of 2025, and XRP is seeing an increase in trading activity, as well as a price rebound.

    XRP jumped 65% in trading volume as traders make last-minute moves as 2025 wraps. According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP trading volume rose 65.4% in the last 24 hours to $1.76 billion. This is the first such increase in the last few days, after trading volumes fell in response to light holiday trading.

    At press time, XRP was up 1.2% in the last 24 hours to $1.87, extending its recovery since Dec. 26.

    XRP reversed a five day drop spanning from Dec. 21 to 25, as traders seemed to take up risk off sentiment in preholiday trading.

    XRP price started ticking upwards on Dec. 26, from a low of $1.82, but the price broadly remains in a range.

    What to watch now?

    The broader cryptomarket rose in Asia trading, hinting at a potential breakout after the markets missed out on a Santa rally that sent stocks to record highs.

    The crypto market posted dull price action even as the S&P 500 surged to a record close in the build-up to Christmas. Cryptocurrencies are yet to recover from a weeks-long sell-off that began in October, with the liquidation of some $19 billion worth of leveraged positions.

    This largely affected the market, with traders reluctant to bet big on a comeback, but it seems now that there are early signs of a sentiment shift.

    Going forward, the market will be watched to see if the current rebound attempts across the markets follow through. The next resistance targets for XRP are currently at $2.06 and $2.57, while support lies in the $1.70 range.

    However, time does not seem to be on the side of the bulls, as XRP is down 12.91% so far in December and down 14% on a yearly basis.

    Going into 2026, traders will be assessing the Federal Reserve’s monetary rate path, with implications for the broader crypto market.

