    'I Buy Bitcoin Every Day': World's Highest IQ Holder

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 3/12/2025 - 15:39
    YoungHoon Kim, who claims a 276 IQ score, entered the crypto headlines with an "I buy Bitcoin every day" claim, adding an unusual voice to a Bitcoin price that just bounced off monthly lows.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    YoungHoon Kim, who publicly claims to have the highest recorded IQ score of 276, has entered the current crypto environment with quite a revelation that he "buys Bitcoin every day."

    The statement may be minimal in words, but the identity of the person behind it gives it an entirely different weight, because someone who positions himself as being at the far edge of cognitive capability is framing Bitcoin accumulation as a routine, and not a trade.

    The context of the Bitcoin price is important here. The leading cryptocurrency has recovered from its late-November low of around $84,000 straight to $93,000. While the price of BTC has restored price levels, the fear reading that still shows up on sentiment indicators suggests that caution remains. 

    It is all about the contrast. The general market is still acting like it is recovering from a big fall, but Kim says Bitcoin accumulation is automatic and consistent. That contrast is what makes his statement so powerful: it suggests he does not see any reason to hesitate, even with all the volatility we saw in November.

    Bitcoin price angle

    In the meantime, Bitcoin is nearing the $93,000-$95,000 range that often decides whether a rebound turns into a bigger move. If the price keeps climbing past $90,000 and gathers steam, Kim's comment might be seen as a subtle sign of his optimism for a more robust December. 

    If the chart stalls, it is still one of the more unusual moments of the week — a figure claiming the highest IQ on record, stating that he buys BTC every single day.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
