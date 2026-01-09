Advertisement
    Ripple-Backed Firm Enters Major Partnership to Boost XRP Adoption

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 9/01/2026 - 19:16
    XRP continues to see attention across the global space, with major entities joining efforts to facilitate institutional XRP infrastructure and boost adoption for the asset.
    Ripple-Backed Firm Enters Major Partnership to Boost XRP Adoption
    XRP has continued to gain traction amid heightened interest across institutions and the global financial market, as it is increasingly becoming one of the most recognized cryptocurrencies.

    As momentum continues to build, Evernorth, an XRP-focused digital asset treasury company backed by Ripple and SBI Holdings, has announced a major partnership aimed to boost adoption for XRP.

    Evernorth and Doppler Finance in major partnership

    On Friday, January 9, Evernorth partnered with Doppler Finance, a leading infrastructure provider in XRPFi, to boost utility for the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, as disclosed by renowned social media personality, Chad Steingraber.

    While both companies are focused on XRP development, they have decided to join hands together to bolster real-world adoption of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) by bringing institutional-grade liquidity and treasury solutions on-chain.

    The partnership will see Evernorth and Doppler Finance work together to boost utility for the XRP Ledger while making it more reliable and scalable for large financial institutions.

    The companies have embarked on this journey to make XRP the top choice for institutions that demand clarity, structure, and real economic utility.

    XRP’s full potential unlocked

    The major partnership, which has got the crypto community talking, will see the companies work together to provide institutional liquidity, robust infrastructure, and disciplined risk frameworks to enable XRP to feature as a scalable, yield-generating digital asset for the global market.

    To achieve their mission, the concerned companies will begin to design and pilot institutional liquidity and treasury use cases on XRPL.

    Basically, the companies are planning to explore structured frameworks for deploying large-scale XRP capital, evaluate on-chain financial products, and also build the operational and technical environment that is needed to facilitate institutional participation on a long term.

    While big institutions are already adopting XRP, the development will further help banks, funds, and large investors to be able to confidently use XRP in real financial operations.

    #XRP #ripple #XRPL
