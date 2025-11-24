XRP Scores Rare $90 Million Weekly Win During One of Worst Outflow Runs Since 2018

According to the latest CoinShares report, XRP had the cleanest win of the week, with about $90 million in inflows, while the rest of the market lost nearly $2 billion. This kind of split is rare in these reports: a single altcoin attracting fresh capital while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana all take big enough hits to drag the entire weekly total deep into the red.

The headline number is ugly on its own. Digital asset investment products lost $1.94 billion last week, bringing the four-week total to $4.92 billion — the third worst record since 2018. Interestingly, year-to-date inflows remain healthy at $44.4 billion, so market optimists suggest that this month is more of a shakeout than a real break to a bear market.

Bitcoin absorbed most of the damage, with $1.27 billion leaving the market. However, the last trading day finally broke the seven-session outflow streak. Friday alone brought back $225 million, offering the first hint that the market is not completely in bear mode. Short-Bitcoin products were active as well, pulling in $19 million last week and $40 million over the past three weeks, so most traders continue to play defense.

Ethereum lost $589 million — about 7% of its assets under management — but saw $57.5 million return on Friday.

Then there's XRP

XRP had $89.3 million in weekly inflows, the only major altcoin showing solid green. The ETF side adds more fuel: on Nov. 21, $11.89 million flowed into XRP spot ETFs, pushing cumulative inflows to $422.66 million and net assets to $384.44 million.

In the meantime, $1.69 trillion Franklin Templeton secured approval to list its XRP ETF on NYSE Arca under the ticker XRPZ. More venues, more regulated doors, and more real money movement for XRP — all of which occurred in the same week that the rest of the market logged one of its heaviest outflow runs in years.