Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Scores Rare $90 Million Weekly Win During One of Worst Outflow Runs Since 2018

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 24/11/2025 - 15:00
    XRP became a rare bright spot in a brutal week for digital-asset funds, pulling in about $90 million in fresh inflows while the wider market logged one of its heaviest outflow waves since 2018.
    Advertisement
    XRP Scores Rare $90 Million Weekly Win During One of Worst Outflow Runs Since 2018
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to the latest CoinShares report, XRP had the cleanest win of the week, with about $90 million in inflows, while the rest of the market lost nearly $2 billion. This kind of split is rare in these reports: a single altcoin attracting fresh capital while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana all take big enough hits to drag the entire weekly total deep into the red.

    Advertisement

    The headline number is ugly on its own. Digital asset investment products lost $1.94 billion last week, bringing the four-week total to $4.92 billion — the third worst record since 2018. Interestingly, year-to-date inflows remain healthy at $44.4 billion, so market optimists suggest that this month is more of a shakeout than a real break to a bear market.

    Article image
    Source: CoinShares

    Bitcoin absorbed most of the damage, with $1.27 billion leaving the market. However, the last trading day finally broke the seven-session outflow streak. Friday alone brought back $225 million, offering the first hint that the market is not completely in bear mode. Short-Bitcoin products were active as well, pulling in $19 million last week and $40 million over the past three weeks, so most traders continue to play defense.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP and $1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Reveals Key Data for SHIB Holders, Bitcoin Prints 7,149% Liquidation Imbalance
    Ripple Executive Reacts to BlackRock’s First Abu Dhabi Board Meeting
    Strategy (MSTR) Having Second-Worst Month Since Buying Bitcoin
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin and SHIB 'Santa Rally' Ready? XRP May Hit $5 Thanks to ETF Launch, Bitcoin Bulls Win Back $37 Million

    Ethereum lost $589 million — about 7% of its assets under management — but saw $57.5 million return on Friday. 

    Advertisement

    Then there's XRP

    XRP had $89.3 million in weekly inflows, the only major altcoin showing solid green. The ETF side adds more fuel: on Nov. 21, $11.89 million flowed into XRP spot ETFs, pushing cumulative inflows to $422.66 million and net assets to $384.44 million.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 11/24/2025 - 11:21
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP and $1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Reveals Key Data for SHIB Holders, Bitcoin Prints 7,149% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    In the meantime, $1.69 trillion Franklin Templeton secured approval to list its XRP ETF on NYSE Arca under the ticker XRPZ. More venues, more regulated doors, and more real money movement for XRP — all of which occurred in the same week that the rest of the market logged one of its heaviest outflow runs in years.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 14:39
    You Can't Kill Bitcoin: Tether CEO
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 14:09
    Fed, Whales and Congress: Deutsche Bank Explains Bitcoin Crash
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 15:00
    XRP Scores Rare $90 Million Weekly Win During One of Worst Outflow Runs Since 2018
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 14:39
    You Can't Kill Bitcoin: Tether CEO
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 14:09
    Fed, Whales and Congress: Deutsche Bank Explains Bitcoin Crash
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD