Morning Crypto Report: XRP and $1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Reveals Key Data for SHIB Holders, Bitcoin Prints 7,149% Liquidation Imbalance

The market walks into Monday with the same setup it had through most of November: weak liquidity, constant clean-ups in derivatives and only a few names showing real interest from bigger players. ETF inflows give XRP the only proper tailwind, Coinbase’s futures calendar suddenly matters for SHIB and Bitcoin still trades like every bounce is waiting to be punished.

XRP lands NYSE Arca listing from $1.69 trillion financial behemoth Franklin Templeton.

Coinbase gives SHIB two December triggers that directly affect derivatives demand.

Bitcoin starts Monday with a 7,149% liquidation imbalance as longs take another beating.

XRP ETF by Franklin Templeton achieves NYSE listing

Franklin Templeton — a firm with around $1.69 trillion under management — received approval to list its XRP spot ETF on NYSE Arca under the ticker XRPZ, and the timing hits right as NYSE also clears Grayscale’s XRP and DOGE products. That instantly puts XRP back into institutional focus.

The ETF stats show why the listing matters. As of Nov. 21, cumulative XRP ETF inflows reached $422.66 million, and the daily prints remain strong despite the pullback across the market.

The two main ETFs look like this:

• XRPC (Canary): $306.02 million cumulative inflow.

• XRP (Bitwise): $116.63 million cumulative inflow.

Total assets sit at $384.44 million across all products. Inflows have not slowed even while prices stayed under pressure, and the NYSE listing only adds another lane for demand. That is why the call for $5 by year's end is not some random guess; the market has real numbers behind it.

Price action matches flows. XRP trades at $2.05-$2.06, recovering from last week’s slide toward $1.85. It is still below the $2.39-$2.52 zone from early November, but ETF momentum is now the clearest driver on the entire large-cap board, something very few altcoins can claim.

Coinbase reveals new December dates for Shiba Inu holders

Shiba Inu suddenly finds itself at the front of Coinbase’s December schedule. The exchange laid out two dates that directly give SHIB more visibility and more trading access through its derivatives arm.

December 5: 24/7 trading for all altcoin monthly futures goes live.

December 12: Perpetual-style futures launch for all listed altcoins, SHIB included.

This means SHIB gets the same around-the-clock availability that only BTC and ETH had when Coinbase flipped the switch back in May. It also means SHIB becomes a core part of Coinbase’s U.S. derivatives rollout at a moment when the exchange clearly wants to expand the altcoin lineup.

Then the second boost: Japan approved SHIB for a 20% flat tax, grouping it with BTC and ETH on the regulatory side. And Gemini added new perpetual contracts for its European users with up to 100x leverage, no expiration and full directional exposure.

SHIB’s chart holds around $0.00000792-$0.000008, still below the early-month $0.00000982, but price action finally looks like it is trying to base under the $0.00000840-$0.00000865 area.

Now the token has three defined catalysts — two from Coinbase, one from Japan, one from Gemini — all landing inside the same month.

Bitcoin starts week with 7,149% liquidation imbalance

Bitcoin’s Monday metric is brutal. The liquidation ratio — longs divided by shorts × 100% — comes out to 7,149%, and there is no hidden nuance behind it.

BTC trades around $85,800-$86,000, unable to flip $91,000 into support, with resistance still lined up at $92,500-$94,000. Support remains at $88,300, then deeper down near $80,600-$82,000. Every bounce since early November has been met with another round of forced selling, keeping the chart locked in the lower half of its range.

The message is clear: buyers keep trying to force a bottom, but the market keeps wiping them out first.

Crypto market outlook

This week depends on whether yesterday’s small rebound can turn into something real or if the market falls back into the same lower area it traded in all month. Direction right now comes from ETF flows, derivatives events and liquidation pressure.

Bitcoin (BTC) : Around $86,000, resistance at $92,500-$94,000, support at $88,300, then $80,600-$82,000.

: Around $86,000, resistance at $92,500-$94,000, support at $88,300, then $80,600-$82,000. Shiba Inu (SHIB) : Near $0.00000792, pressure at $0.00000890-$0.00000900, support at $0.00000840, then $0.00000812.

: Near $0.00000792, pressure at $0.00000890-$0.00000900, support at $0.00000840, then $0.00000812. XRP: Around $2.05-$2.06, ceiling at $2.20-$2.24, support at $2.05, then $2.00.

Monday’s setup ends up as follows: XRP dominates the institutional lane again, SHIB gets clear December drivers and Bitcoin walks into the new week with another lopsided liquidation print.