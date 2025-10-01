XRP Prints 1,475% Liquidation Imbalance as Bulls Take Charge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Those crypto enthusiasts involved in XRP trading just witnessed one of the most one-sided squeezes in recent memory, with short sellers carrying almost the entire weight of liquidations over the last four hours.

According to derivatives data from CoinGlass, $2.61 million worth of XRP positions were wiped out in that time period, but the split shows what really happened behind the scenes as barely $166,000 came from longs, while shorts accounted for $2.45 million.

That is a 1,475% imbalance that left the bearish side completely underwater.

Such an extreme gap rarely passes unnoticed on the market, and price history shows that when shorts absorb this scale of damage, the follow-up sessions often see a wave of new momentum longs entering to press the advantage until it is their time to get liquidated.

XRP price causes bullish disruption

The setup was a classic one, with the XRP price first drifting between $2.80 and $2.90, luring in traders who expected another dip. Yet instead of rolling lower, the market pushed up through resistance and forced a rush of liquidations in a quick spike.

XRP/USD by TradingView

If spot demand keeps pressing, the immediate zone to watch beyond $3 is $3.10, where several liquidation clusters remain untested.

Heading into U.S. trading hours, the main question is whether bulls can protect the $2.90 line. If that level holds with more short covering kicking in, the path toward a retest of $3 looks open, and today’s imbalance may be remembered as the spark that made bulls take the charge.