AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Prints 1,475% Liquidation Imbalance as Bulls Take Charge

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 1/10/2025 - 15:13
    XRP traders face brutal 1,475% liquidation imbalance as bulls now in control
    Advertisement
    XRP Prints 1,475% Liquidation Imbalance as Bulls Take Charge
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Those crypto enthusiasts involved in XRP trading just witnessed one of the most one-sided squeezes in recent memory, with short sellers carrying almost the entire weight of liquidations over the last four hours.

    Advertisement

    According to derivatives data from CoinGlass, $2.61 million worth of XRP positions were wiped out in that time period, but the split shows what really happened behind the scenes as barely $166,000 came from longs, while shorts accounted for $2.45 million.

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    That is a 1,475% imbalance that left the bearish side completely underwater. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Prints 1,475% Liquidation Imbalance as Bulls Take Charge
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Tests $3 as Ripple CTO Resigns, Bitcoin Meets 'Uptober,' Ethereum Hits Record Q3, But What's Next?
    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Issues Major Security Alert About BNB Chain's X Account
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Should Not Celebrate Too Early, Did Ethereum (ETH) Secure $4,200? This Is Bitcoin's (BTC) $113,000 Chance

    Such an extreme gap rarely passes unnoticed on the market, and price history shows that when shorts absorb this scale of damage, the follow-up sessions often see a wave of new momentum longs entering to press the advantage until it is their time to get liquidated.

    Advertisement

    XRP price causes bullish disruption

    The setup was a classic one, with the XRP price first drifting between $2.80 and $2.90, luring in traders who expected another dip. Yet instead of rolling lower, the market pushed up through resistance and forced a rush of liquidations in a quick spike. 

    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    If spot demand keeps pressing, the immediate zone to watch beyond $3 is $3.10, where several liquidation clusters remain untested.

    Heading into U.S. trading hours, the main question is whether bulls can protect the $2.90 line. If that level holds with more short covering kicking in, the path toward a retest of $3 looks open, and today’s imbalance may be remembered as the spark that made bulls take the charge.

    #XRP News #XRP #Ripple News #Liquidation Imbalance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 1, 2025 - 15:08
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 1
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 15:05
    Strategy Dodges 15% Corporate Tax on $74.6 Billion Bitcoin Fortune, Saylor Confirms
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    SimpleFX Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
    TokenFi and New to The Street Announce National Media Partnership to Reach 219M+ Households
    BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion at TOKEN2049 Singapore to Power Web3 Evolution
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 15:13
    XRP Prints 1,475% Liquidation Imbalance as Bulls Take Charge
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 1, 2025 - 15:08
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 1
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 15:05
    Strategy Dodges 15% Corporate Tax on $74.6 Billion Bitcoin Fortune, Saylor Confirms
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all