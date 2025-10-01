XPL, Not XRP: Why Are Whales Shoveling Ripple's Rival?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

An unknown whale is taking risks on the cryptocurrency market — but not with XRP. Instead, whales' attention is focused on Plasma, a layer-1 blockchain designed for stablecoin payments worldwide. After depositing 31.52 million USDC into Hyperliquid just 10 hours ago, the whale has since bought 29.27 million XPL, which is approximately $31.13 million.

XPL's market path

With strong liquidity and high trading volumes, XPL has recently risen on the charts, and this sudden accumulation is igniting speculation about it. CoinMarketCap reports that XPL is trading at $0.94, down 18% for the day, but it has a huge 24-hour volume of $2.49 billion or nearly 147% of its $1.69 billion market cap. XPL is establishing itself as a direct competitor on the payments market, in contrast to XRP, which has been having trouble with resistance levels and low volume.

Plasma aims to create the foundation of a stablecoin-powered financial system by offering customizable gas tokens and zero-fee USDT transfers. Because of this positioning even in the face of price volatility, wealthy investors are placing significant bets on its long-term prospects. The whale's repeated behaviors imply that it is confident in accumulation at the present rate. Historically, insider confidence in impending developments or longer adoption cycles have frequently preceded such concentrated buying.

Whales are not enough?

But traders need to prepare for more volatility given the token's recent sharp swings, which include an all-time high of $1.68 just three days ago and today's retracement. This movement presents an indirect challenge to XRP. Although XPL's whale-driven surge indicates investor interest in alternative payment-layer solutions, Ripple is still firmly established in traditional financial corridors.

The long-standing dominance of XRP in cross-border settlements may be seriously challenged if Plasma manages to draw in this kind of funding. In summary, it is important to keep a close eye on the shift, where whales are investing in XPL rather than XRP. The sudden whale accumulation and stablecoin-first infrastructure of Plasma could signal the beginning of a larger struggle for relevance in blockchain-based payments.