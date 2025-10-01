AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XPL, Not XRP: Why Are Whales Shoveling Ripple's Rival?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 1/10/2025 - 8:54
    XPL did not yet regain its market place, but whales are trying to push it forward
    Advertisement
    XPL, Not XRP: Why Are Whales Shoveling Ripple's Rival?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    An unknown whale is taking risks on the cryptocurrency market — but not with XRP. Instead, whales' attention is focused on Plasma, a layer-1 blockchain designed for stablecoin payments worldwide. After depositing 31.52 million USDC into Hyperliquid just 10 hours ago, the whale has since bought 29.27 million XPL, which is approximately $31.13 million.

    XPL's market path

    With strong liquidity and high trading volumes, XPL has recently risen on the charts, and this sudden accumulation is igniting speculation about it. CoinMarketCap reports that XPL is trading at $0.94, down 18% for the day, but it has a huge 24-hour volume of $2.49 billion or nearly 147% of its $1.69 billion market cap. XPL is establishing itself as a direct competitor on the payments market, in contrast to XRP, which has been having trouble with resistance levels and low volume. 

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Plasma aims to create the foundation of a stablecoin-powered financial system by offering customizable gas tokens and zero-fee USDT transfers. Because of this positioning even in the face of price volatility, wealthy investors are placing significant bets on its long-term prospects. The whale's repeated behaviors imply that it is confident in accumulation at the present rate. Historically, insider confidence in impending developments or longer adoption cycles have frequently preceded such concentrated buying. 

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Issues Major Security Alert About BNB Chain's X Account
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Should Not Celebrate Too Early, Did Ethereum (ETH) Secure $4,200? This Is Bitcoin's (BTC) $113,000 Chance
    XRP Price Reacts to Ripple CTO's Resignation Announcement
    BREAKING: Ripple CTO Stepping Down, CEO and President Share Reactions

    Whales are not enough?

    But traders need to prepare for more volatility given the token's recent sharp swings, which include an all-time high of $1.68 just three days ago and today's retracement. This movement presents an indirect challenge to XRP. Although XPL's whale-driven surge indicates investor interest in alternative payment-layer solutions, Ripple is still firmly established in traditional financial corridors.

    Advertisement

    The long-standing dominance of XRP in cross-border settlements may be seriously challenged if Plasma manages to draw in this kind of funding. In summary, it is important to keep a close eye on the shift, where whales are investing in XPL rather than XRP. The sudden whale accumulation and stablecoin-first infrastructure of Plasma could signal the beginning of a larger struggle for relevance in blockchain-based payments.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 8:00
    'Depression Ahead?': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Slams Bitcoin Critic Warren Buffett
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 7:34
    'Bitcoin Fixes This': Crypto Community Reacts to Government Shutdown
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion at TOKEN2049 Singapore to Power Web3 Evolution
    WhiteBIT to Host Exclusive “Institutional Night” at FC Barcelona Museum
    Nodepay launches Crypto’s largest Prediction Intelligence platform
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 8:54
    XPL, Not XRP: Why Are Whales Shoveling Ripple's Rival?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 8:00
    'Depression Ahead?': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Slams Bitcoin Critic Warren Buffett
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 7:34
    'Bitcoin Fixes This': Crypto Community Reacts to Government Shutdown
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all