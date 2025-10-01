$125 Billion Satoshi BTC Wallet Attracts Speculation Amid XRP, Market Developments

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The last 24 hours have seen a buzz around Bitcoin pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto following XRP and market-related developments, with the $125 billion BTC stash of the Bitcoin creator attracting speculation.

Advertisement

In the past day, crypto reporter Eleanor Terrett tweeted that she would be moderating a panel with the creators of a new documentary that sets out to uncover the mystery of Bitcoin’s elusive founder, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Terrett mentioned that several recent films have tried, and failed, to crack the mystery of Bitcoin’s founder, a person(s) many in the community believe should remain anonymous.

The post attracted attention from the crypto community, including that of XRP, reigniting speculation that Ripple CTO David Schwartz knew who Satoshi was or was Satoshi himself. An X user responded, suggesting asking Schwartz about who Satoshi was, possibly as a tongue-in-cheek comment, but the Ripple CTO stated that he did not know.

Advertisement

$125 billion Satoshi wallet attracts speculation

According to Arkham data, Satoshi is estimated to hold 1.096 million BTC worth $125,570,301,037 at a current Bitcoin price of $114,534. This Bitcoin holding of the pseudonymous BTC creator has again attracted speculation following the resignation of Ripple CTO David Schwartz.

In a heartfelt tweet, Schwartz announced he was stepping back from his current role as Ripple CTO to join the company's Board of Directors. In his tweet, Schwartz stated he was privileged to observe the early stages of Bitcoin, sparking Satoshi speculations once again.

In reaction to Schwartz's tweet about his resignation, XRP Ledger marketplace First Ledger posted a tongue-in-cheek response: "Imagine Satoshi's wallet wakes up."

The Ripple CTO has often been named a potential candidate for Satoshi, which he continues to deny.