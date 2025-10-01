AdvertisementAdvert.
    $125 Billion Satoshi BTC Wallet Attracts Speculation Amid XRP, Market Developments

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 1/10/2025 - 11:10
    Bitcoin holdings of BTC creator in spotlight following recent developments
    $125 Billion Satoshi BTC Wallet Attracts Speculation Amid XRP, Market Developments
    The last 24 hours have seen a buzz around Bitcoin pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto following XRP and market-related developments, with the $125 billion BTC stash of the Bitcoin creator attracting speculation.

    In the past day, crypto reporter Eleanor Terrett tweeted that she would be moderating a panel with the creators of a new documentary that sets out to uncover the mystery of Bitcoin’s elusive founder, Satoshi Nakamoto.

    Terrett mentioned that several recent films have tried, and failed, to crack the mystery of Bitcoin’s founder, a person(s) many in the community believe should remain anonymous.

    XRP Price Reacts to Ripple CTO's Resignation Announcement

    The post attracted attention from the crypto community, including that of XRP, reigniting speculation that Ripple CTO David Schwartz knew who Satoshi was or was Satoshi himself. An X user responded, suggesting asking Schwartz about who Satoshi was, possibly as a tongue-in-cheek comment, but the Ripple CTO stated that he did not know.

    $125 billion Satoshi wallet attracts speculation

    According to Arkham data, Satoshi is estimated to hold 1.096 million BTC worth $125,570,301,037 at a current Bitcoin price of $114,534. This Bitcoin holding of the pseudonymous BTC creator has again attracted speculation following the resignation of Ripple CTO David Schwartz.

    In a heartfelt tweet, Schwartz announced he was stepping back from his current role as Ripple CTO  to join the company's Board of Directors. In his tweet, Schwartz stated he was privileged to observe the early stages of Bitcoin, sparking Satoshi speculations once again.

    In reaction to Schwartz's tweet about his resignation, XRP Ledger marketplace First Ledger posted a tongue-in-cheek response: "Imagine Satoshi's wallet wakes up."

    The Ripple CTO has often been named a potential candidate for Satoshi, which he continues to deny.

