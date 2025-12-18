Advertisement
    XRP Lending Opens on Japanese Giant SBI VC Tonight

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 18/12/2025 - 15:37
    SBI Group is a massive institutional partner of Ripple, the company associated with XRP.
    SBI VC Trade, a major Japanese cryptocurrency exchange and subsidiary of the financial giant SBI Holdings, is opening a new recruitment round for its "Rent Coin" (Lending) service.

    The recruitment period begins tonight, Dec. 18, 2025, at 20:00 (JST).

    The exchange supports lending for 34 assets, including XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), and even meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). 

    How it works 

    The service, formally known as a "Consumption Loan Agreement," allows users to lend their cryptocurrency to SBI VC Trade for a fixed period. You lock up your crypto (for instance, XRP) with the exchange for a set time (a week or 28 days). In return, you receive a "usage fee" (interest) paid in the same cryptocurrency.

    Unlike stocks with dividends or banks with interest, holding crypto in a wallet usually yields nothing. This service turns idle crypto into an income-generating asset.

    It is worth noting that applications are generally approved on a first-come, first-served basis, and popular coins (often XRP and DOT) can hit capacity quickly (waitlisted).

    SBI VC Trade first launched its cryptocurrency lending service in November 2020.

    Following the merger with TaoTao and a platform upgrade, SBI VC Trade re-launched the service under this new, more user-friendly brand (RentCoin). This is when they officially added support for XRP and Ethereum (ETH) to the lending program, alongside Bitcoin.

    #Ripple News #XRP News
