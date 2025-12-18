Advertisement
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CTO Drops 'Wow!' on Major XRP Milestone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears 'Black Friday' Bottom, Bitcoin to $52,000? Don't Be Surprised, Bollinger Bands Warn

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 18/12/2025 - 12:05
    Thursday's crypto check with Ripple CTO dropping a "Wow!" on an XRPL Payment Engine milestone, SHIB drifted to its "Black Friday" floor and Bollinger Bands still point to $52,250 for Bitcoin.
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CTO Drops 'Wow!' on Major XRP Milestone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears 'Black Friday' Bottom, Bitcoin to $52,000? Don't Be Surprised, Bollinger Bands Warn
    Thursday opens with the market stuck in an awkward spot as Bitcoin’s monthly candle is red and sitting under its mid-Bollinger Band, which keeps the bigger picture tilted bearish and makes the lower band at $52,256 look like a real target instead of a scary headline. 

    That sets up what matters next in this report, with a serious XRPL infrastructure milestone that got a rare “Wow!” from Ripple’s CTO, SHIB drifting toward its most important floor on the chart and Bitcoin’s bands flashing the kind of downside math traders cannot ignore.

    TL;DR

    • Ripple CTO David Schwartz answered “Wow!” after Common Prefix published what it calls the first full specification of XRPL’s Payment Engine.
    • SHIB is sliding toward $0.00000678, the level tied to the “Black Friday” bottom.
    • BTC is around $87,283 on the monthly chart, under the midband near $88,903, while the lower band sits at $52,256.

    Ripple CTO reacts "Wow!" to new XRP milestone, and it is not about price

    Common Prefix revealed its recent achievement within Ripple’s ecosystem, specifically RippleX, to document XRPL’s Payment Engine and produce the first comprehensive specification of the system. 

    Interestingly, the announcement calls out the core parts of the engine — path finding, payment execution and multi-currency support — and argues that the complexity was never fully captured in formal documents, which made it harder for developers to understand the system and extend the codebase safely.

    The forward-looking piece is even bigger than the documentation drop. Common Prefix says this spec lays the groundwork for formal verification of the Payment Engine, then consensus, and eventually other critical parts of "xrpld."

    That is why Schwartz’s “Wow!” reads as more than drive-by-like: it is a public signal that the “boring” layer is getting upgraded, and boring is what you want when real money is moving.

    To put it in one sentence: long-term reliability starts with the systems that move XRP, and the first formal specification of the XRPL Payment Engine is now published with Common Prefix.

    SHIB coin teases "Black Friday" revisit

    The Shiba Inu coin keeps grinding lower. On a daily chart by TradingView, SHIB/USDT is printing around $0.0000075, with the latest candle showing about -0.13% on the day. If one would try to describe the structure of the SHIB price chart since the Oct. 10 dump, it would be fair to name it as a string of lower highs and lower closes, with brief bounces that fail quickly.

    The next level is clearly marked: $0.00000678. That is the zone that ties to "Black Friday," the kind of market flush that once wiped about $40 billion from crypto, and the chart is now close enough that holders do not have to imagine the test — they can just count the candles until it hits.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD by TradingView

    If $0.00000678 holds for SHIB, the rebound ladder is straightforward on this chart: first reclaim $0.000008, then aim at the higher reference line around $0.00001178. If it does not hold, SHIB is back in the area where buyers previously had to prove they exist — not just post about it on X.

    Bitcoin to $52,000 not crazy, Bollinger Bands signal

    All this is happening as the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is doing the quiet part out loud on the biggest chart by TradingView. The current monthly candle shows that at $87,283, BTC is down about 3.4% for the month so far. 

    More important than the percent is location: the price is below the mid-Bollinger Band, around $88,903, right now, which keeps the bias pointed down until BTC can reclaim that line.

    Article image
    BTC/USD by TradingView

    The lower Bollinger Band is sitting at $52,256. That is the "$52,000 isn't crazy" argument in one number: on the monthly time frame, under the midband, often means the lower band becomes the most obvious magnet if the market cannot flip back above the middle line and stay there.

    The chart also gives checkpoints on the way down. The amount of $80,600 is a major reference level, with another mark around $74,110 — a breakeven point for Michael Saylor and Strategy. Lose those, and the conversation becomes a lot less about a pullback and a lot more about where the real bottom is.

    Crypto market outlook

    What matters on the weekend is whether the market can defend its nearest hard levels at the same time because right now the majors are close to spots that can trigger cascading moves.

    • Bitcoin (BTC): $88,903 is the midband line BTC needs to get back, but below it, $80,600 and $74,110 are the obvious supports traders will keep watching, and the ultimate lower target sits at $52,256.
    • XRP: XRP/USDT is near $1.876, with the day’s range at $1.826-$1.881, but the chart still shows lower highs since the summer peak, so bulls need to keep the price above the latest daily lows to avoid another leg down.
    • Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB/USDT is near $0.0000075, with $0.00000678 as the level everyone sees.

    #XRP #Shiba Inu #Bitcoin #XRP News #Ripple News #Bitcoin News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #SHIB
