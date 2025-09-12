XRP Back Among 100 Biggest Assets by Market Cap

The Ripple-linked XRP cryptocurrency has re-entered the 100 assets by market capitalization.

Advertisement

The popular token is currently in 98th place (above American computer networking company Arista Networks and Indian banking and financial services company HDFC Bank).

XRP's market capitalization currently stands at $180.5 billion following the cryptocurrency's latest price spike. Earlier today, XRP peaked at an intraday high of $3.07.

Advertisement

The token's price recovery comes amid growing chatter about looming ETF approval, which is widely expected to happen in the fourth quarter of the year.

XRP surpassing McDonald's

Earlier this year, the Ripple-linked token managed to break into the top 80 by market capitalization.

The token briefly even briefly topped McDonald's, which was seen as a rather symbolic milestone.

Back then, XRP also surged above PetroChina, China’s biggest oil and gas producer, AT&T, a major U.S. telecom and media company, Siemens, a German tech giant, Shell, one of the biggest oil and gas companies, Uber, the leading ride-hailing company, Verizon, one of the top telecom providers in the US, as well as Xiomi, one of the leading consumer electronics manufacturers in China.

On July 18, the token reached a new record peak of $3.66, but it has since declined by a whopping 16%.