    Ripple Engineer Reveals Major XRP Ledger Optimization Update

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 12/09/2025 - 12:00
    XRP Ledger optimization in spotlight as adoption soars
    In a fresh push to consistently optimize the XRP Ledger, RippleX software engineer Mayukha Vadari stated in a recent tweet that over the next few weeks, a number of specs useful for discussion will be published as ideas for the XRP community.

    Among the first of such amendment ideas is optimized accounts and trustlines, an alternative proposal that makes several minor changes to how accounts are structured and by which reserves are calculated.

    Unlike XLS-23d, this proposal does not limit an account, does not require a flag to suggest that an account should be charged a reduced reserve and does not mandate complicated conversion procedures from "lite" to "full" accounts. Additionally, it allows accounts to only be charged for the resources they use at any given time, which is not possible under the existing proposal; once an account has been converted into a full account, it is always charged a full reserve.

    MPTs in spotlight

    In response to the move by RippleX Software engineer Mayukha Vadari, Krippenreiter, an XRP enthusiast, commented that it would be "awesome to see new ideas for optimizing the Ledger" while asking if MPTs would replace trustlines or whether both would run parallel in the future.

    This, Vadari answered, would depend on the preference of the community. Given that MPTs are not even live yet, there is still a lot of work to be done to get them to be fully integrated in all XRPL features. Vadari said that, in her opinion, there are very few (but nonzero) use cases where trustlines are better than MPTs.

    MPTs mentioned in this context refer to multi-purpose tokens, which are a more compact and flexible type of fungible token on the XRP Ledger.

    In a major adoption move, Dublin-based blockchain-powered company FortStock will be utilizing the XRP Ledger’s Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard to turn idle warehouse inventory into usable collateral.

    #Ripple News #XRPL #XRP News
