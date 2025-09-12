Ripple Engineer Reveals Major XRP Ledger Optimization Update

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a fresh push to consistently optimize the XRP Ledger, RippleX software engineer Mayukha Vadari stated in a recent tweet that over the next few weeks, a number of specs useful for discussion will be published as ideas for the XRP community.

Over the past few weeks, I've realized that a number of specs sitting in my drafts may actually be useful for discussion. So over the next few weeks I'll be publishing them as Ideas (I don't quite have the time to polish them).

Among the first of such amendment ideas is optimized accounts and trustlines, an alternative proposal that makes several minor changes to how accounts are structured and by which reserves are calculated.

Unlike XLS-23d, this proposal does not limit an account, does not require a flag to suggest that an account should be charged a reduced reserve and does not mandate complicated conversion procedures from "lite" to "full" accounts. Additionally, it allows accounts to only be charged for the resources they use at any given time, which is not possible under the existing proposal; once an account has been converted into a full account, it is always charged a full reserve.

MPTs in spotlight

In response to the move by RippleX Software engineer Mayukha Vadari, Krippenreiter, an XRP enthusiast, commented that it would be "awesome to see new ideas for optimizing the Ledger" while asking if MPTs would replace trustlines or whether both would run parallel in the future.

I think we'll have to wait and see on what the ecosystem prefers - MPTs aren't even live yet, and there's still a lot of work to be done to get them to be fully integrated in all XRPL features. IMO there are very few (but nonzero) usecases where trustlines are better than MPTs. — Mayukha Vadari (@msvadari) September 11, 2025

This, Vadari answered, would depend on the preference of the community. Given that MPTs are not even live yet, there is still a lot of work to be done to get them to be fully integrated in all XRPL features. Vadari said that, in her opinion, there are very few (but nonzero) use cases where trustlines are better than MPTs.

MPTs mentioned in this context refer to multi-purpose tokens, which are a more compact and flexible type of fungible token on the XRP Ledger.

In a major adoption move, Dublin-based blockchain-powered company FortStock will be utilizing the XRP Ledger’s Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard to turn idle warehouse inventory into usable collateral.