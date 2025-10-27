AdvertisementAdvert.
    'This Is Very Big for Cardano': Charles Hoskinson Reacts to ADA Upgrade

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 27/10/2025 - 15:50
    Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson has reacted to a major integration coming to the Cardano network with the potential to turn into a financial backbone.
    Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson has reacted to a recent upgrade coming to Cardano. In a tweet, Patrick Tobbler, founder of NMKR and Masumi Network builder, stated that x402 is coming to Cardano, as well as Masumi, a blockchain protocol built on Cardano, designed to enable the AI Agent Economy.

    Hoskinson hailed the move as important for Cardano, saying in a tweet, "This is very big for cardano."

    x402 is built around the HTTP 402 status code and enables users to pay for resources via API without registration, emails, OAuth or complex signatures. It was developed by Coinbase and is integrated into AP2, Google's Agent-Payment Protocol. According to Tobbler, the integration of x402 is crucial because it enables native, automated and verifiable payments, turning Cardano into a financial backbone.

    Cardano news

    In recent news, Cardano builder Input Output announced that Leios is moving from research to reality.

    Ouroboros Leios is a major redesign of Cardano's Ouroboros consensus, designed to achieve significant scalability and throughput.

    According to Input Output, a recent inaugural meeting held in September officially marked the handover of Leios from Input Output Research (IOR) to Input Output Engineering (IOE), transitioning the project from research and development to active engineering.

    Last Friday, Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC) celebrated its launch on the NYSE. Cardano (ADA) is part of the first multi-asset crypto ETF in the U.S., which tracks the five largest, most liquid cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, SOL, XRP and ADA.

    GDLC allows investors to capture broad exposure to the crypto asset class as it covers over 90% of the crypto market’s capitalization in one fund.

