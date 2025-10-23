AdvertisementAdvert.
    Eight Years Strong: Cardano Surpasses 115 Million Transactions

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 23/10/2025 - 13:47
    Cardano has surpassed 115,000,000 transactions on mainnet, a milestone that signifies its resilience and adoption in its eight years of existence.
    Cardano has scored a significant milestone, surpassing 115 million transactions, bearing testament to its adoption and resilience in its eight years of existence.

    Cardano launched on mainnet in September 2017, ushering in Cardano's first era, Byron. During Byron, Cardano operated as a federated network under the Ouroboros's classic proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism that only supported ADA transactions. Byron also saw the release of the Daedalus wallet developed by IOHK (now IOG) and the Yoroi wallet developed by EMURGO.

    Eight years later, Cardano has surpassed 115 million transactions, with the Cardano community reacting to the milestone.

    Cardano-focused community X account Cardanians highlighted the milestone in a tweet: "Another major milestone for Cardano (ADA). Cardano processed over 115 million transactions on mainnet.It's here for your 24/7 for 8+ years."

    Cardano news

    T.Rowe Price, the 87-year-old investment firm known for its mutual funds, is making a move into crypto. The legacy asset manager is seeking regulatory approval to launch an actively managed exchange-traded fund tied to multiple digital currencies, including Cardano, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

    The Cardano ecosystem nears a transformative upgrade, which could redefine what's possible on a proof-of-stake blockchain: Ouroboros Leios, which targets a throughput increase of 30 to 65 times compared to the current Ouroboros Praos consensus mechanism.

    The "Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget" proposal has passed, which marks a major milestone for Cardano's DeFi growth. Based on the proposal, 50 million ADA from the treasury will be allocated to strengthen liquidity on Cardano, particularly for stablecoins, and return value to the treasury through DeFi yield and growth. 

