Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) 148% Rise as September Begins in Red: Can Rally Last?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 2/09/2025 - 16:15
    Cardano reached all-time high on this date four years ago
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) 148% Rise as September Begins in Red: Can Rally Last?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to CoinGecko data, Cardano remains up 148% on a one-year basis despite an earlier drop at September's start.

    Advertisement

    Cardano community-focused X account Cardanians highlighted this price increase in a recent tweet, noting that ADA is surpassing BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB and DOGE on a yearly basis performance.

    Cardanians predicts that "Cardano (ADA) still has a lot more room to grow," considering its previous ATH.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/01/2025 - 14:05
    Cardano (ADA) Rockets 73% in Volumes: September Price Scenarios Ahead
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Joe Lubin's ETH Company Announces Latest Purchase
    SWIFT CIO Takes Dig at Ripple: ‘Surviving Lawsuits Isn’t Resilience’
    XRP Saved? Crucial Candlestick Reversal, Solana (SOL) Is New Ethereum? Bitcoin (BTC): Hardest Reversal Attempt?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) On Verge of Historic Breakout, XRP ETFs Could End XRP, Ethereum Will Flip Bitcoin, Consensys CEO Says — Crypto News Digest

    Cardano last reached an all-time high on this date four years ago (Sept. 2, 2021), peaking at $3.10, boosted by major upgrades to the network.

    At its current price, Cardano is 73.43% away from its record high, implying that it still has room for more upside growth if this is taken into consideration.

    What's next for ADA price?

    Cardano fell at the week's start as investors weighed macroeconomic concerns and September's bearish seasonality. The cryptocurrency marked four straight days of drop since Aug. 28, when it reached a high of $0.879. Monday saw a sharp rise to $0.8451 before a reversal, subsequently reaching a low of $0.782.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/31/2025 - 11:37
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 31
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    Currently, ADA is facing immediate resistance at $0.8274, which coincides with the daily SMA 50, with bulls tugging this key level to break above it.

    If this is achieved, Cardano would confront its next resistance level at $0.84. If ADA's price turns down sharply from this high, the chances of a drop to $0.68 increase, although short-term support is anticipated at $0.72.

    For ADA to reach $1, buyers will have to propel Cardano’s price above key resistances in the $0.96 and $0.987 range.

    #Cardano News #Cardano Price Prediction #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 15:40
    Joe Lubin's ETH Company Announces Latest Purchase
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 15:21
    Wall Street Just Saw Its First Dogecoin Treasury, and It Collapsed 59%
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M in Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
    Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce a Meta‑Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
    Falcon Finance Publishes Full USDf Reserve Breakdown and Weekly Attestations On Updated Transparency Page
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 16:15
    Cardano (ADA) 148% Rise as September Begins in Red: Can Rally Last?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 15:40
    Joe Lubin's ETH Company Announces Latest Purchase
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 15:21
    Wall Street Just Saw Its First Dogecoin Treasury, and It Collapsed 59%
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all