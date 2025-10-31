Solana Shades XRP, Bitcoin to Test Black Friday, Cardano Founder Slams Peter Schiff Over BTC Price Prediction — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Solana takes aim at XRP as Western Union chooses Solana for stablecoin launch

The official X account of the Solana blockchain has taken a dig at the Ripple-linked XRP token.

The official X account of the Solana blockchain has taken a not-so-veiled dig at the Ripple-linked XRP cryptocurrency. In a rival social media post, it stated that there is "no bridge currency," riling up XRP proponents.

The new product will make it possible for the remittance giant, which has a presence all over the globe, to boost the efficiency of transfers.

Western Union CEO Devin McGranahan stated that the remittance giant had tried various alternatives, but it ultimately decided to settle with Solana.

"We looked at alternatives, and came to the conclusion that Solana was the right choice," McGranahan previously stated.

Western Union and Ripple initially launched a pilot project all the way back in 2015. The latter confirmed that it was working on infrastructure for real-time settlements.

Cardano founder clashes with Peter Schiff over failed Bitcoin forecasts

Charles Hoskinson calls Peter Schiff's projections on Bitcoin's price "utterly irrelevant."

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson went head-to-head with long-time Bitcoin (BTC) critic Peter Schiff. Hoskinson argued that Schiff has repeatedly failed in his price forecasts for Bitcoin. In an X post, Hoskinson dismissed the Bitcoin price forecasts of Peter Schiff. Hoskinson claimed that Schiff’s anti-Bitcoin takes no longer move markets or sways serious investors.

He highlighted previous BTC forecasts by Schiff that turned out wrong. According to Hoskinson, Schiff was wrong when he predicted Bitcoin at $100, $1000, $10,000 and $100,000.

Hoskinson added that Schiff would still be wrong with a $1 million Bitcoin projection. The Cardano founder believes Schiff’s prediction model is broken, as he has been wrong four times.

Bitcoin price risks revisiting October lows as Bollinger Bands turn bearish

Bitcoin just lost the Bollinger Band at $113,744, raising the odds of a retest of the $103,000-$102,000 "Black Friday" zone, the popular indicator warns.

What happens with the Bitcoin (BTC) price right now is a question that bothers probably everyone on the crypto market, and from the perspective of the Bollinger Bands, the answer to this is grim. Now trading at $112,498, which is below the weekly Bollinger midband at $113,744, Bitcoin is under the dividing line for trend direction.

When the price closes below the middle band, the focus shifts to the lower band — at $103,752 currently and close to the October low that was set during the brutal "Black Friday" collapse on Oct. 11.

That October low was rapid but short-lived. However, the fact that the lower band now lines up with the same zone suggests that Bitcoin could revisit it soon. The $103,000-$102,000 range is no longer just history; it has become the most important area on the chart right now.