Morning Crypto Report: XRP Death Cross Alarm With -26% on Radar, Bitcoin and Ethereum Drop $1,078,000,000, Solana Sees 99% Rug Pull

Tuesday, leading into New Year’s Eve, lands with a market mood that feels like end-of-year accounting. The headlines come from three different corners, and they all pull in the same direction.

XRP gets the technical warning because the weekly moving averages are lining up for a death-cross moment. Bitcoin and Ethereum get the money headline because ETF flows keep bleeding on a 30-day sum. Solana supplies the loudest damage after a token called HNUT gets tagged with a 99% collapse.

XRP is carrying a death-cross warning that keeps a -26% downside scenario in play.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs show a combined $1,078,000,000 net outflow on the monthly sum.

Solana’s HNUT meme coin was flagged for a -99% collapse.

XRP on the verge of -26% death cross crash

XRP enters Tuesday with a weekly setup that reads like a warning label. The death cross alarm stems from the fact that the 23-week and 50-week moving averages are closing in on a crossover. The levels associated with this setup are clear on TradingView chart. The 23-week SMA is $2.5344, and the 50-week SMA is $2.4768. These two numbers form the overhead band that the market is fixated on.

The price sits well below that band. The weekly close is $1.8686. This gap is the reason this setup feels heavy. It transforms the moving-average zone into a gate. Every attempt to lift becomes a task with a deadline because weekly signals are slow to appear and impactful once they show up.

Then, there is the number that makes the headline easy to understand at a glance. The 200-weekly moving average at $1.3812 stands out as the lower reference and maps to the -26% figure in the headline. This combination gives the XRP story a clean structure.

One part of the story explains why the "death cross" terminology is used, with the 23 and 50 weekly averages tightening toward a crossover. The other piece explains why the downside percentage sticks and the next big line sits at $1.3812.

This is also the kind of setup that lends itself well to a New Year's Eve context. Late December often produces sessions where patience wears thin and reactions become quick.

Thus, the XRP story today is based on three numbers and one mechanism. $2.5344 and $2.4768 are the closing averages on the crossover. $1.8686 is where the week leaves the price. $1.3812 is the level that reveals the risk as a number.

Bitcoin and Ethereum lose $1,078,000,000 as ETF flows dry up

If XRP is the chart story, Bitcoin and Ethereum are the money story. The monthly sum of ETF netflows for both assets is negative, and the combined figure is $1,078,000,000 out the door, according to Maartunn from CryptoQuant.

That single number does a lot of work. It tells you demand has not been urgent and dips have not been greeted with the kind of systematic buying that turns crashes into corrections. And it tells you the market is heading into the holiday hand-off without strong institutional demand.

BTC ETF netflows and Ethereum are both in the red over the last 30 days 🔻



▪️ Bitcoin: -$656M

▪️ Ethereum: -$422M



Sustained outflows = weak demand. pic.twitter.com/XtEJi3wUup — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) December 30, 2025

The uncomfortable part is what outflows do to psychology. When flows are positive, rallies feel justified even when price action is messy. When flows are negative, rallies feel like they need to prove they are real. That pushes the market into a more defensive rhythm, where participants prioritize preservation and short-term certainty over big dreams.

Bitcoin is not helping the sentiment on price either. On the weekly chart, BTC is parked around $87,989, basically flat on the week at +0.04%, after swinging between $86,806 and $90,406. The bigger tell is where that sits versus the weekly moving-average band, with the 23-week SMA at $105,129 and the 50-week SMA at $101,588 still overhead, keeping price action boxed in.

99% rug pull on Solana: What happened?

Solana is in the news today, and it is all thanks to yet another meme coin craze. PeckShield flagged HNUT after a 99% drop, and it fits the 2025 pattern pretty well. It starts with a fast rise and a lot of hype, and then the chart switches to a warning sign.

If you step back and look at the big picture, it is pretty clear why this keeps happening. Pump.fun, one of the main Solana launchpads, had already pushed over 6,000,000 meme coin launches, turning token creation into something closer to posting content than building a product.

And the turnover is brutal. One analysis puts Pump.fun output at 10,417 tokens launched every 24 hours, with 9,912 ending up defunct, plus an average lifespan of 12 days and a headline failure rate, where 98% do not make it past three months.

That is the backdrop for an HNUT-style wipe. By 2025, the term "new token" had changed its meaning. It was not used to refer to a new market anymore. Instead, it was used to describe a new test of liquidity. When the supply faucet hits five figures a day and most names burn out in days, a -99% print does not shock anyone. It is just the bill that arrives at the end of the cycle.

Crypto market outlook

Into New Year’s Eve, the crypto market trades on two drivers, whether fresh demand shows up after month-end outflows and whether the majors can reclaim their weekly moving-average bands.

If that does not happen, price action will remain reactive, with downside levels getting tested faster than upside narratives accepted.