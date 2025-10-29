AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin to Test 'Black Friday' Levels, Bollinger Bands Warn

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 29/10/2025 - 16:25
    Bitcoin just lost the Bollinger Band at $113,744, raising the odds of a retest of the $103,000-$102,000 "Black Friday" zone, the popular indicator warns.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin to Test 'Black Friday' Levels, Bollinger Bands Warn
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    What happens with the Bitcoin (BTC) price right now is a question that bothers probably everyone on the crypto market, and from the perspective of the Bollinger Bands, the answer to this is grim. Now trading at $112,498, which is below the weekly Bollinger midband at $113,744, Bitcoin is under the dividing line for trend direction. 

    Advertisement

    When the price closes below the middle band, the focus shifts to the lower band — at $103,752 currently and close to the October low that was set during the brutal "Black Friday" collapse on Oct. 11.

    That October low was rapid but short-lived. However, the fact that the lower band now lines up with the same zone suggests that Bitcoin could revisit it soon. The $103,000-$102,000 range is no longer just history; it has become the most important area on the chart right now.

    HOT Stories
    Forget Quantum Threat, Peter Schiff Explains How Bitcoin Will Actually Die
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to $4.20 Not a Dream, New Ethereum Hard Fork Game-Changer, Bitcoin Faces Worrying $111 Million Sale
    Solana Shades XRP: 'There Is No Bridge Currency'
    This Bitcoin (BTC) Fakeout Can Destroy $100,000, Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Add Zero? XRP Getting Squeezed
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Every day, market moves show that it is weak. There were several attempts to reach higher prices above $116,000 this month, but they did not work. This led to a series of lower highs. 

    Advertisement

    Grim scenario

    Today's close near $112,396 shows that demand is still low, and supply continues to limit rebounds. The trading volume has been present enough but not strong enough to suggest that assets are being accumulated.

    If the BTC price can climb back above $113,744 soon, the pressure will ease and the chart will stabilize. If it stays under that level, the bands will point directly to the $103,000-$102,000 zone.

    For traders heading into November, that range is the key indicator — either as support that holds again or as the line that gives way.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bollinger Bands
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:41
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:37
    XRP Price Analysis for October 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Acre Launches V2 Platform, Enabling Bitcoin Holders to Earn 14% APY (est.) from Self-Custody
    Zebu Live 2025 Concludes in London, Uniting Leading Innovators to Shape the Future of Web3
    BitcoinOS $BOS Token Is Live On Binance Alpha And Top Tier CEX Listings, Advancing Institutional BTCFi
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:41
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:37
    XRP Price Analysis for October 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:35
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for Ocotber 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all