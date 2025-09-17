Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 17/09/2025 - 9:29
    Solana leads Ethereum and other rivals in total token launches on crypto market
    Advertisement
    Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Solana blockchain has become the top destination for token launches in the cryptocurrency space. In a recent update shared by Solana, the network currently has the majority of token creations happening in its ecosystem. Solana alone has 85 million tokens on its blockchain.

    Advertisement

    Why developers prefer Solana over Ethereum

    This figure is significant considering that there are 100 million tokens in total on major crypto networks. That is, across some of the big blockchain platforms in the industry, like Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum and Base, developers have created 100 million different tokens. These include meme coins, stablecoins, LP tokens, project tokens and more.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 09/10/2025 - 08:22
    40x Bitcoin and 20x Solana Long: Whale Making Massive Moves
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Notably, the Solana network is home to 85% of this total volume. This massive dominance is driven by the meme coin frenzy and other factors that make developers favor the network. These include its very low fees and super-fast transaction throughput.  

    It is these features that have given Solana an edge over industry giant Ethereum. As recently reported by U.Today, Solana registered 2.9 billion transactions in the month of August 2025 alone. This figure is the same amount that Ethereum has been able to log since its launch in 2015.

    Despite its current transaction speed, Solana is working on becoming the fastest layer 1 with its Alpenglow upgrade. Once completed, it will make Solana work 80 times faster than its current speed and reduce transaction finality to below 150 milliseconds.

    Community reacts to Solana’s token explosion

    In the broader cryptocurrency community, some users have taken a swipe at the numbers and dominance of Solana. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 09/06/2025 - 14:44
    Solana's DAT Arrives at NASDAQ: What to Know
    ByVladislav Sopov

    These users claim that while Solana might be home to 85% of the launched tokens, the network needs to do some house cleaning. This is to eliminate the many bad residents or dead tokens in the ecosystem.

    Another user noted that, beyond the speed and low cost, Solana has become an experimentation ground for developers. This has supported its dominance in many measured metrics in the space.

    #Solana
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 9:12
    Key Reason Why 90,000 ETH Offloaded by Whales in Past 48 Hours Shared by Analyst
    ByYuri Molchan
    Newslight theme
    Sep 17, 2025 - 8:45
    XRP: Be Ready in Next 24 Hours
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinlocally Expands Its Ecosystem With Native Coin, Learn-to-Earn Academy and Global KOL Network
    ALR Miner Expands Hashrate: Cloud Mining for BTC, SOL, and DOGE Now Available
    Ozak AI Partners with Pyth Network to Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 9:29
    Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 9:12
    Key Reason Why 90,000 ETH Offloaded by Whales in Past 48 Hours Shared by Analyst
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, light theme
    Sep 17, 2025 - 8:45
    XRP: Be Ready in Next 24 Hours
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all