Solana versus Ethereum: New Dominance Metric Hinted at by Anatoly Yakovenko

Anatoly Yakovenko, the cofounder of Solana (SOL), has taken to X to highlight the dominance of the blockchain in terms of usage growth and economic activity. Yakovenko’s post comes amid the recent criticism about transaction figures on the blockchain.

Solana outpaces Ethereum in transaction growth

According to Yakovenko, Solana remains a high-throughput ecosystem, leveraging this capability to boost performance. He noted that in August 2025, Solana processed 2.9 billion transactions, emphasizing the scalability and higher throughput of the protocol.

In comparison, Ethereum (ETH) has only managed to hit the same 2.9 billion transactions in total across its entire history. That is, since Ethereum launched in 2015, it has only achieved a transaction count of 2.9 billion, whereas Solana accomplished this in just 30 days.

2.9 billion txs last month for solana vs ethereum has done about 2.9 billion txs in its lifetime. https://t.co/G8dmgio12f — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) September 5, 2025

Yakovenko referenced an earlier post by Solana’s official handle, which highlighted the blockchain’s accomplishments in August. Notably, it revealed that Solana generated $148 million in app revenue. This is a 92% increase from its 2024 figures and places it ahead of all other networks in the crypto space.

Additionally, the total number of active addresses hit 83 million, which doubled year-on-year. Solana also recorded the launching of 843,000 new tokens, out of which 357 are valued at over $1 million.

All of these support Yakovenko’s message concerning the growth and scalability of the Solana ecosystem. He likely highlighted it to shut down critics who claim Solana is operating a "fake it till you make it" model.

Solana price outlook remains bullish for September

Meanwhile, in terms of price performance, SOL has, in the last 30 days, increased in value by 26.7%, reaching a peak of $215.

However, as of press time, Solana is changing hands at $207.02, representing a 0.34% decline in the last 24 hours. Trading volume is also down by 2.87% at $5.62 billion.