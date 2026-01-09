Shiba Inu's Path to $0.00001 Revived as Crucial Metric Flips Bullish

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

It appears that Shiba Inu (SHIB) has commenced its rebound journey to eliminate a zero. A crucial market metric has flipped bullish in the last 24 hours, and if momentum is sustained, it could catalyze higher price levels.

Open interest offers hope for Shiba Inu investors

Notably, in the last 24 hours, investors have increased engagement with Shiba Inu, as seen with the growing open interest in the meme coin.

SHIB registered an open interest uptick of 1.89%. For context, increased open interest suggests growing demand for an asset.

That is, investors are reawakening their desire to keep the dog-themed meme coin. This development is generally a bullish sign as more market participants might be motivated to also accumulate SHIB, thereby creating demand.

According to CoinGlass data , the bet on Shiba Inu’s futures market, which has climbed by 1.89%, is $109.75 million. This is equivalent to 12.27 trillion SHIB across different exchanges. Most of the traders betting on a flip are on the Gate exchange, with a total of 5.20 trillion SHIB worth $48.28 million, or 41.25% of Shiba Inu’s total open interest.

Other top exchanges include LBank, OKX and MEXC with 12.84%, 10.68% and 10.02% of the total open interest, respectively. In fiat terms, these traders committed $14.10 million, $11.72 million and $11.01 million in that order.

Thus far, Shiba Inu has recorded gains in the last 24 hours as the price climbed from a low of $0.000008499 to a daily peak of $0.00008827. As of press time, Shiba Inu is exchanging for $0.000008658, which represents a 1.12% increase within this time frame.

Although there has been a surge in whale activity in the last seven days, trading volume has declined by 23.55% to $103.3 million. It appears that whale activity is leaning toward a sell-off.

Bollinger Bands support SHIB's path toward $0.00001

However, if the current open interest is able to revive market participants and buying pressure builds, Shiba Inu could be heading toward the $0.00001 zone.

Interestingly, the meme coin’s uptrend remains intact as its Bollinger Bands signal hope for the rebound journey ahead. With prices above its slightly depressed upper bands, SHIB could steadily climb upward.