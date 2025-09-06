Solana's DAT Arrives at NASDAQ: What to Know

Advertisement

SOL Strategies, a publicly-traded Canadian company unlocking opportunities for getting the exposure to the Solana (SOL) ecosystem without holding or staking SOL, shared details of its upcoming launch on NASDAQ.

SOL Strategies officially goes public in U.S., STKE trading commences Sept. 9

According to an official statement by its team, SOL Strategies, a publicly-traded company focused on introducing the Solana (SOL) ecosystem to TradFi, will come to NASDAQ. The company's shares will be listed under the STKE ticker.

1/ 🚨Major Milestone Alert!



SOL Strategies approved for @NasdaqExchange Global Select Market listing under the ticker “STKE” and trading will commence on Tuesday, September 9, 2025!



As CEO Leah Wald noted: "This represents more than just an achievement for SOL Strategies, it's… pic.twitter.com/tEJ6uBQahR — SOL Strategies (@solstrategies_) September 5, 2025

SOL Strategies' STKE shares will be available on NASDAQ from the trading session opening Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

Advertisement

The company's shares will still be available on Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “HODL.” At the same time, the company will sunset trading of its CYFRF shares on the over-the-counter market OTCQB. All such shares will be automatically converted to NASDAQ's ones.

Introducing the new listing to investors and the community, SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald expands on why this listing is important to the entire Solana (SOL) scene:

This Nasdaq listing represents more than just an achievement for SOL Strategies, it’s validation for the entire Solana ecosystem. As a leading Solana-focused company to reach this milestone, we’re proud to demonstrate the institutional quality and growth potential that exists within this high-performance blockchain ecosystem. Our listing opens new pathways for institutional capital to access Solana infrastructure through regulated and transparent markets

The company expects the NASDAQ listing to accelerate validator growth through institutional partnerships and cement SOL Strategies' position as a gateway to Solana's segment for TradFi liquidity.

First spot SOL ETF with staking kicks off in Kazakhstan

Formerly known as Cypherpunk Holdings, SOL Strategies has been active in the crypto treasuries segment since 2019. The company went all in on Solana in 2024 after a profound rebranding, but still holds 23 BTC on its balance as per Bitcoin Treasuries.

The interest in SOL-based institutional solutions is accelerating across the globe. Yesterday, Sept. 5, 2025, the first-ever Solana ETF with staking went live in crypto-friendly Kazakhstan.

The first spot SOL ETF with staking in Central Asia is now live in Kazakhstan 🇰🇿🔔



Fonte Capital’s SETF has been officially listed on the Astana International Exchange (AIX) pic.twitter.com/xBpn9utHrv — Solana (@solana) September 5, 2025

Fonte Capital’s SETF has been officially listed on Astana International Exchange (AIX). The asset provides TradFi capital with regulated exposure to SOL with staking yield and BitGo-backed cryptocurrency custody solutions.