Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Solana's DAT Arrives at NASDAQ: What to Know

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 6/09/2025 - 14:44
    SOL Strategies, company providing TradFi investors with exposure to Solana (SOL) ecosystem opportunities, debuts on NASDAQ Sept. 9
    Advertisement
    Solana's DAT Arrives at NASDAQ: What to Know
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    SOL Strategies, a publicly-traded Canadian company unlocking opportunities for getting the exposure to the Solana (SOL) ecosystem without holding or staking SOL, shared details of its upcoming launch on NASDAQ.

    SOL Strategies officially goes public in U.S., STKE trading commences Sept. 9

    According to an official statement by its team, SOL Strategies, a publicly-traded company focused on introducing the Solana (SOL) ecosystem to TradFi, will come to NASDAQ. The company's shares will be listed under the STKE ticker.

    SOL Strategies' STKE shares will be available on NASDAQ from the trading session opening Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

    Advertisement

    The company's shares will still be available on Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “HODL.” At the same time, the company will sunset trading of its CYFRF shares on the over-the-counter market OTCQB. All such shares will be automatically converted to NASDAQ's ones.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Golden Cross Fakeout: $2.7 Next?
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection
    Ripple's Mysterious 250,000,000 XRP Transfer Explained by Fresh Data
    XRP Bears Suffocating? Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Unexpected $112,000 Recovery, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is This First Positive Sign?

    Introducing the new listing to investors and the community, SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald expands on why this listing is important to the entire Solana (SOL) scene:

    This Nasdaq listing represents more than just an achievement for SOL Strategies, it’s validation for the entire Solana ecosystem. As a leading Solana-focused company to reach this milestone, we’re proud to demonstrate the institutional quality and growth potential that exists within this high-performance blockchain ecosystem. Our listing opens new pathways for institutional capital to access Solana infrastructure through regulated and transparent markets

    The company expects the NASDAQ listing to accelerate validator growth through institutional partnerships and cement SOL Strategies' position as a gateway to Solana's segment for TradFi liquidity.

    First spot SOL ETF with staking kicks off in Kazakhstan

    Formerly known as Cypherpunk Holdings, SOL Strategies has been active in the crypto treasuries segment since 2019. The company went all in on Solana in 2024 after a profound rebranding, but still holds 23 BTC on its balance as per Bitcoin Treasuries.

    The interest in SOL-based institutional solutions is accelerating across the globe. Yesterday, Sept. 5, 2025, the first-ever Solana ETF with staking went live in crypto-friendly Kazakhstan.

    Fonte Capital’s SETF has been officially listed on Astana International Exchange (AIX). The asset provides TradFi capital with regulated exposure to SOL with staking yield and BitGo-backed cryptocurrency custody solutions.

    #Solana News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 14:21
    DOGE Nears 16 Billion in Open Interest as Investors Show Resilience
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Price Analysis
    Sep 6, 2025 - 13:59
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 6
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Profitable Mining Platform Demonstrates Fresh Cloud Instruments
    Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025
    Lowkick Studio Launches $SHARDS Token on Top Tier Exchanges for WorldShards MMORPG
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 14:44
    Solana's DAT Arrives at NASDAQ: What to Know
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 14:21
    DOGE Nears 16 Billion in Open Interest as Investors Show Resilience
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 6, 2025 - 13:59
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 6
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all