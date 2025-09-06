Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Solana to Work 80x Faster With This Upgrade: What Is Alpenglow?

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 6/09/2025 - 12:24
    Solana (SOL) validators green-lit activation of Alpenglow upgrade; it is set to retire proof of history and make Solana fastest L1
    Advertisement
    Solana to Work 80x Faster With This Upgrade: What Is Alpenglow?
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Solana's validator community finally approved the activation of SIMD-0326: Alpenglow, which is expected to be the most profound rewrite of the protocol's design. Once activated, Alpenglow is set to reduce transaction finality to sub-150ms.

    Alpenglow, biggest upgrade in Solana's history, secures validator approval

    The activation of Alpenglow, a radical upgrade of Solana (SOL) blockchain protocol architecture, is now approved by the community of SOL validators. With 52% of validators participating, the SMID-0326 Alpenglow proposal is now backed by 98.27% of SOL stakers.

    A total of 1.05% of the SOL community opposed the Alpenglow activation, while 0.36% of the voting power abstained. As such, Alpenglow is expected to debut on Solana's mainnet in 2026.

    Advertisement

    Alpenglow is set to retire both crucial components of Solana's (SOL) architecture, proof of history (PoH) and TowerBFT. As a result, Solana (SOL) will validate transactions in an entirely new manner, more speedily and resource-effectively.

    Proposed by Solana's R&D team Anza Research, Alpenglow introduces two major components of the new design, Votor and Rotor. Votor, a consensus protocol, simplifies Solana's validator voting logic, making the process of block validation optimized.

    Rotor, a novel data propagation layer, reduces delays and aligns bandwidth usage with stake distribution.

    As a result, Solana's block validation time will drop from 12.8s to 150ms, and, with ideal network conditions, to sub-100ms values.

    Solana versus Ethereum: What to expect in 2026

    Besides that, Solana (SOL) will become more attack-resistant than ever before. Solana (SOL) will be able to validate blocks even with 25% of staked SOL controlled by an attacker and 20% of validators being offline.

    In an introduction blog post, Solana Foundation indicated that Alpenglow going live is set to change the narrative for all participants of the Web3 economy:

    Combined with Firedancer's throughput gains, the practical implications are transformative. For traders: Sub-second execution with cryptographic finality for price-sensitive strategies. For applications: Responsive interfaces that feel native, not blockchain-constrained. For users: Instant feedback with mathematical certainty, not probabilistic confidence

    While the exact timeline for Alpenglow's activation isn't there yet, it is likely to go live in H1, 2026. Ethereum (ETH), a key Solana (SOL) rival, is expected to ship the Gloas-Amsterdam (Glamsterdam) upgrade in the same period.

    Glamsterdam is poised to reduce Ethereum's (ETH) block time by 50%, to six seconds.

    #Solana News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 11:29
    Bitcoin Cash Shines Amid Altcoin Bloodbath, Volume Jumps 32%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 11:11
    Top DEX Hyperliquid Ships Massive Upgrade, Introduces USDH Stablecoin
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Profitable Mining Platform Demonstrates Fresh Cloud Instruments
    Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025
    Lowkick Studio Launches $SHARDS Token on Top Tier Exchanges for WorldShards MMORPG
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 12:24
    Solana to Work 80x Faster With This Upgrade: What Is Alpenglow?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 11:29
    Bitcoin Cash Shines Amid Altcoin Bloodbath, Volume Jumps 32%
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 11:11
    Top DEX Hyperliquid Ships Massive Upgrade, Introduces USDH Stablecoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all