Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    40x Bitcoin and 20x Solana Long: Whale Making Massive Moves

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 10/09/2025 - 8:22
    As market saw some recovery potential, many whales started piling up leveraged longs
    Advertisement
    40x Bitcoin and 20x Solana Long: Whale Making Massive Moves
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The cryptocurrency market has taken notice of whale address 0x6636's decision to go all-in on leverage earlier today. They opened enormous long positions across three major assets: Sui with 10x leverage, Solana with 20x and Bitcoin (BTC) with 40x leverage. Approximately 540 BTC ($60 million); 114,984 SOL ($24.86 million) and 868,196 SUI ($3 million) make up the positions. This gamble is one of the biggest, most leveraged trades in recent months.

    Bitcoin's outlook

    Bitcoin is currently trading at about $112,257, indicating consolidation following weeks of losing ground. Although there is a delicate upward pattern visible on the chart, Bitcoin is still capped below the 50-day EMA at $114,547, which is a critical barrier that bulls must clear. Volume has been continuously dropping, indicating a lack of confidence and uncertainty among purchasers. The RSI, meanwhile, is close to 48, indicating neither an overbought nor an oversold situation.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Bitcoin might test $118,000 in the near future if it can break above $114,500. The downside risk toward the 200-day EMA at $104,735 will become very real, though, if the structure collapses. Given the 40x leverage, even a slight retracement could cause this whale’s Bitcoin position to liquidate rapidly.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoiners Hyping Up Apple's Brand-New iPhone
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP: $3 Too Early, SHIB Bull Run to Start at $0.000013? Ethereum Dominance Back at $4,350
    Breaking: Major DOGE ETF Delayed, But Upcoming Launch Keeps Meme Coin in Green Territory
    Massive 300 Million XRP Injection, Bitcoin's 'Quantum Hack' Theory, Shiba Inu (SHIB) 2025 Breakout Setup: Crypto News Digest

    Solana pushed down

    Following its summer peak, Solana has been in a downward correction phase, finding it difficult to regain momentum. SOL’s chart recently shows distinct lower highs at about $216, with strong resistance above. If the market is still shaky, and the whale is betting on a short-term reversal, the 20x leverage long makes sense. While moving averages display conflicting signals, the RSI is positioned close to the midrange, indicating little momentum.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 09/09/2025 - 20:38
    Breaking: Major DOGE ETF Delayed, But Upcoming Launch Keeps Meme Coin in Green Territory
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    SOL might cause a strong short squeeze and push the price higher if it breaks above important resistance around $225-$230. However, leveraged longs may become trapped in a risky liquidation spiral if those levels are not regained. With 40x BTC leverage, even a 2% move against them could wipe out tens of millions of dollars, but this whale is placing a large bet on a cryptocurrency recovery.

    Increased market volatility could soon either reward the whale for their gamble with a breakout or punish them with quick liquidations.

    #Solana #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 8:02
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Highlights Robinhood’s New Crypto Investment Feature, Here’s Catch
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 6:09
    Bitcoiners Hyping Up Apple's Brand-New iPhone
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MemeCore Launches Layer 1 Blockchain to Structure the Meme Coin Economy
    CYSEC GLOBAL Returns with Its 17th Global Edition of CYSEC UAE to Strengthen the Nation’s Cyber Resilience
    House of Doge and Bitstamp by Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 8:22
    40x Bitcoin and 20x Solana Long: Whale Making Massive Moves
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 8:02
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Highlights Robinhood’s New Crypto Investment Feature, Here’s Catch
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 6:09
    Bitcoiners Hyping Up Apple's Brand-New iPhone
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all