40x Bitcoin and 20x Solana Long: Whale Making Massive Moves

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The cryptocurrency market has taken notice of whale address 0x6636's decision to go all-in on leverage earlier today. They opened enormous long positions across three major assets: Sui with 10x leverage, Solana with 20x and Bitcoin (BTC) with 40x leverage. Approximately 540 BTC ($60 million); 114,984 SOL ($24.86 million) and 868,196 SUI ($3 million) make up the positions. This gamble is one of the biggest, most leveraged trades in recent months.

Bitcoin's outlook

Bitcoin is currently trading at about $112,257, indicating consolidation following weeks of losing ground. Although there is a delicate upward pattern visible on the chart, Bitcoin is still capped below the 50-day EMA at $114,547, which is a critical barrier that bulls must clear. Volume has been continuously dropping, indicating a lack of confidence and uncertainty among purchasers. The RSI, meanwhile, is close to 48, indicating neither an overbought nor an oversold situation.

Bitcoin might test $118,000 in the near future if it can break above $114,500. The downside risk toward the 200-day EMA at $104,735 will become very real, though, if the structure collapses. Given the 40x leverage, even a slight retracement could cause this whale’s Bitcoin position to liquidate rapidly.

Solana pushed down

Following its summer peak, Solana has been in a downward correction phase, finding it difficult to regain momentum. SOL’s chart recently shows distinct lower highs at about $216, with strong resistance above. If the market is still shaky, and the whale is betting on a short-term reversal, the 20x leverage long makes sense. While moving averages display conflicting signals, the RSI is positioned close to the midrange, indicating little momentum.

Advertisement

SOL might cause a strong short squeeze and push the price higher if it breaks above important resistance around $225-$230. However, leveraged longs may become trapped in a risky liquidation spiral if those levels are not regained. With 40x BTC leverage, even a 2% move against them could wipe out tens of millions of dollars, but this whale is placing a large bet on a cryptocurrency recovery.

Increased market volatility could soon either reward the whale for their gamble with a breakout or punish them with quick liquidations.