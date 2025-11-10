AdvertisementAdvert.
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Crosses Major On-Chain Milestone to Hit 14 Million Blocks, What's Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 10/11/2025 - 13:23
    Shiba Inu layer-2 Shibarium has scored a brand new milestone, sparking interest from the community on what comes next for the blockchain.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu layer-2 Shibarium has secured a new milestone, this time in total blocks. According to Shibariumscan, Shibarium has surpassed 14 million blocks, with total blocks now at 14,027,952.

    UToday reported Shibarium being on the verge of this milestone over the week, with about 5,064 blocks left to reach the 14-million milestone at that time.

    With the 14-million-block milestone now surpassed, this implies Shibarium added more than 5,000 blocks in a matter of days.

    Other Shibarium metrics have also shown a slight increase: total transactions are currently at 1,568,692,765; total addresses are at 272,745,593 and daily transactions showed a slight uptick from the past day, up from 1,660 to reach 2,970.

    Shiba Inu price erases zero

    Cryptocurrencies continued to rise early Monday as investors became optimistic that the historic government shutdown might be nearing an end as lawmakers negotiate a deal.

    The digital asset market enjoyed a period of upside over the weekend following two consecutive losing weeks. Bitcoin surpassed $106,000, with Shiba Inu also benefiting from the bullish momentum.

    At press time, Shiba Inu was trading higher on both the daily and weekly time frames to $0.00001007, erasing a zero from its price tag. The altcoin market outperformed Bitcoin, with BTC dominance falling to 59.2% from the Nov. 5 high of 60.1%.

    Shiba Inu bulls took a slight breather after Friday's surge, which took its price higher, from $0.00000902 to $0.00001034, in a single green daily candlestick, with the price consolidating in a range of $0.00000964 and $0.00001027. If Shiba Inu breaks out to the upside after its range trading, it might target $0.0000108 and $0.00001254 next.

    On the other hand, if sellers gain a hold of the market, Shiba Inu would face its next support in the $0.000008 range.

    #Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
