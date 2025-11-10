AdvertisementAdvert.
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Removed Cursed Zero: Only up From Here?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 10/11/2025 - 8:06
    The scary zero that was added to Shiba Inu's price is finally gone, which opens up possibilities for a proper recovery.
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Removed Cursed Zero: Only up From Here?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    After weeks of waiting, Shiba Inu has finally removed a zero from its price, returning to the $0.000010 level for the first time. For traders and investors who have been watching the token languish under strong resistance since mid-October, the move carries substantial psychological weight despite its modest raw percentage. 

    Shiba Inu woke up

    As of press time, SHIB is trading close to $0.0000105, up marginally for the day but, more crucially, staying above short-term moving averages. Following several unsuccessful attempts to close above the $0.000010 mark — which served as both structural and psychological resistance — the breakout occurred. Now that this cursed zero has passed, market sentiment has cautiously turned bullish, suggesting the possibility of a longer-term recovery trend if momentum can continue. 

    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The technical setup is getting better: price action is moving toward the 50-day EMA at $0.0000108, and the RSI has moved above 49, indicating the start of positive momentum. The $0.0000114-$0.0000125 zone, where the subsequent resistance levels cluster, may become accessible if this line is decisively closed above it. The 200-day EMA, which is still above $0.000125, is located beyond that. It is the crucial level that must be breached in order to confirm a midterm trend reversal. 

    Much more to desire

    Although volume is still modest, it has been steadily rising, which is a positive indication that accumulation might be taking place beneath the surface. The notion that holders are removing tokens from exchanges in anticipation of future price increases is further supported by on-chain data from the previous week, which consistently revealed exchange outflows and an increase in active addresses. 

    However SHIB's comeback is not guaranteed; the bullish structure could be invalidated if it drops below $0.00095. For the time being, though, eliminating that extra zero represents a shift in attitude. This could be the beginning of a gradual but steady ascent that redefines SHIB's trajectory into the end of 2025 if buyers continue to apply pressure and overcome short-term resistance.

