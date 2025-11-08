AdvertisementAdvert.
    Shiba Inu: Shibarium on the Verge of Major Block Milestone

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 8/11/2025 - 13:46
    Shiba Inu Layer 2 Shibarium is approaching a significant block milestone as recovery initiates across the crypto market, with SHIB's price jumping 11%.
    Shiba Inu Layer 2 Shibarium is on the verge of a new total block milestone. According to Shibariumscan, the Shibarium Layer 2 is approaching 14 million blocks, with the total block count now at 13,994,936. This leaves about 5,064 blocks for Shibarium to reach the 14 million milestone.

    In May 2025, Shibarium total blocks surpassed 11 million for the first time, implying that Shibarium has added nearly 3 million blocks in the last six months. This trend reflects steady growth, albeit not astronomical.

    Going by this, it might be likely for Shibarium to cross the 14 million block milestone before the year 2025 ends, notwithstanding the current lull in transaction growth.

    Shibarium daily transactions declined from 17,270 on Oct. 24 to record 2,420 in the last 24 hours. Other Shibarium metrics hold steady: total transactions are currently at 1,568,687,637; total addresses at 272,740,757.

    As reported, Shibarium's recent upgrade, which strengthens decentralization and network uptime, will see the old public RPC connection retired, ending access through the previous URL. Users are urged to migrate to the new RPC to stay connected to the network.

    Shiba Inu price jumps 11%

    Shiba Inu saw a major price surge on Friday, rising from $0.00000902 to $0.000001034, printing a massive green daily candlestick as a result. The surge follows a broader market recovery after economic data indicated a December Fed rate cut could be very much back on the table.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 11% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001006, erasing a much watched zero from its price tag. The recent surge has erased weekly losses, with SHIB only down 0.66% in the last 24 hours.

    In the coming weeks, investors anticipate an increase in the number of exchange-traded products (ETPs) offering exposure to alternative cryptocurrencies, altcoins, due to new guidance from U.S. regulators.

    Grayscale listed Shiba Inu among crypto assets expected to qualify for spot ETPs based on the new generic listing standards.

