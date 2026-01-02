Advertisement
    $53 Million in Solana Moves Amid Price Pump: Who’s Selling?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 2/01/2026 - 19:54
    Solana whale appears to be taking profit as the leading altcoin kickstarts the year on the bullish side, surging by over 5% in the last 24 hours.
    The crypto market has continued to see a rapid surge since the new year began, and leading cryptocurrencies, including Solana, have seen their prices reclaim previous highs.

    Despite this rapid price resurgence, a Solana whale has been spotted by on-chain monitoring firm Whale Alert depositing large amounts of Solana to a major crypto exchange in a move that appears to be a major sell-off attempt.

    The source revealed a large crypto transaction involving 407,001 SOL worth a massive $53,116,086 being returned to one of the top-rated cryptocurrency exchanges, Gate.

    The large Solana transfer was executed in a single transaction and was sent from an unknown wallet to the crypto trading platform, sparking discussions across the crypto community.

    While the motive behind the transfer remains undisclosed, the crypto community has expressed curiosity as to whether the whale intended to sell off its holdings amid the ongoing market breakout.

    Solana whale takes profit

    While the nature of the massive Solana transfer remains anonymous, there are speculations that it could be a mere portfolio rebalancing or a high-profile trader taking profit amid the price resurgence that followed the prolonged price correction seen throughout the last quarter of 2025.

    Nonetheless, Solana has remained on the upside through January 2, showing a notable price increase of about 5.28% over the last 24 hours. As of the time of writing, Solana is trading around the $132 mark.

    Considering Solana’s positive price movement, some commentators on the SOL whale activity remain optimistic that the large Solana transfer may simply reflect profit-taking and repositioning ahead of a potentially larger price move.

