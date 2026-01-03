Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    +176,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Best Recovery Sign

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 3/01/2026 - 3:00
    Shiba Inu is not adding any more supply on exchanges, which creates the possibility of a rapid reversal when buying forces appear.
    Advertisement
    +176,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Best Recovery Sign
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Even though short-term traders largely ignore it, long-term holders pay attention to Shiba Inu's signal at the beginning of the year. Approximately 176 billion SHIB have left exchanges in the last day. That is not random noise or a tiny fluctuation. It is an obvious quantifiable outflow, and historically these occurrences have been more significant over weeks and months than over days.

    SHIB is sleeping

    SHIB's price action is still slow as of right now. The 26 and 50 EMAs serve as overhead resistance on the chart, which depicts the asset trapped below important moving averages. The price is still close to local lows, and volatility is still low. This is crucial: the outflow does not immediately result in a pump.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Anyone hoping for a breakout right away will probably be let down. However, this increases the signal's credibility rather than rendering it irrelevant. Generally speaking, significant exchange outflows indicate that holders are transferring tokens into self-custody as opposed to getting ready to sell. To put it simply, fewer coins on exchanges equate to a less accessible supply.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) First Pivotal Critical Price Moment of 2026, Bitcoin's (BTC) Implosion Enables $100,000, Ethereum Handles $3,000 Like It's Nothing
    Bitcoin Dominance Logs Rapid Plunge as XRP, SHIB, and Other Altcoins Surge
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Explodes 10,728%, Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks Four-Year Market Cycle — Crypto News Digest
    Coinbase's Armstrong Unveils Top 3 Priorities for 2026

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/02/2026 - 10:38
    1,373,811,118 XRP in 24 Hours: +140% in Most Important Ledger Metric
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    While it lessens selling pressure, which is a prerequisite for any long-term recovery, it does not by itself ensure upside. Rallies are typically short-lived and easily sold into when there is no supply exiting exchanges. Time is another important factor. This kind of outflow at the beginning of the year is significant from a psychological standpoint.

    Long-term holders are accumulating

    Traders close losing bets, long-term holders quietly accumulate, and speculative volume declines during New Year periods, which frequently reset positioning.

    At the moment, SHIB nearly perfectly fits that pattern: low volatility, weak momentum, but improving underlying metrics. Nevertheless, care should still be taken. Exchange inflows may resume swiftly, particularly if Bitcoin loses support or the overall market becomes less risk-taking.

    Advertisement

    Although the outflow appears to be beneficial at this time, it is not irreversible. Before any significant trend shift can be verified on the price chart, SHIB still needs to recover short-term moving averages and exhibit steady higher lows. This 176 billion SHIB outflow, to put it briefly, is not a magic trigger.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 3, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) First Pivotal Critical Price Moment of 2026, Bitcoin's (BTC) Implosion Enables $100,000, Ethereum Handles $3,000 Like It's Nothing
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 21:25
    Bitcoin Dominance Logs Rapid Plunge as XRP, SHIB, and Other Altcoins Surge
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    T7X Platform Integrates TRON (TRX), Expanding Its Comprehensive Digital Asset Solution
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 3:00
    +176,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Best Recovery Sign
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 3, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) First Pivotal Critical Price Moment of 2026, Bitcoin's (BTC) Implosion Enables $100,000, Ethereum Handles $3,000 Like It's Nothing
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 21:25
    Bitcoin Dominance Logs Rapid Plunge as XRP, SHIB, and Other Altcoins Surge
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 19:54
    $53 Million in Solana Moves Amid Price Pump: Who’s Selling?
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Price Analysis
    Jan 2, 2026 - 19:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 2
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 3:00
    +176,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Best Recovery Sign
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Jan 3, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) First Pivotal Critical Price Moment of 2026, Bitcoin's (BTC) Implosion Enables $100,000, Ethereum Handles $3,000 Like It's Nothing
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 21:25
    Bitcoin Dominance Logs Rapid Plunge as XRP, SHIB, and Other Altcoins Surge
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD