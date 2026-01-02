Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The decline has not lasted long, and the top 10 coins are again in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.70% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the formed resistance at $89,816. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to see sharp moves by tomorrow.

However, if the candle closes near the aforementioned mark, the growth may lead to a test of the $90,000-$91,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level at $90,492. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further upward move to the $94,000 area. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating as the rate of the main crypto is far from the key levels. The volume is also low, which means sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely option for BTC.

Bitcoin is trading at $89,616 at press time.