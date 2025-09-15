Bitcoin Breaks 15-Year Record as $625 Billion Flows in Since 2024: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin has shattered a 15-year record as recent data analysis reveals Bitcoin added more to its realized cap in the last 18 months ($625 billion) than in its first 15 years, when $435 billion were added.

In a recent tweet, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju highlighted a comparison of Bitcoin on-chain capital inflows. Between 2009 and 2024, a 15-year time frame, Bitcoin received capital inflows of $435 billion.

Meanwhile, in the last 18 months or 1.5 years, which spanned from 2024 to 2025, Bitcoin added $625 billion in capital inflows.

The CryptoQuant CEO posted a screenshot of Bitcoin's realized cap chart, an on-chain metric that measures the value of coins at the price they last transacted.

Bitcoin's realized cap, which values Bitcoin only when it moves, has surpassed $1 trillion, according to the chart.

Bitcoin price

The crypto market is largely trading in red early Monday, with Bitcoin once again failing to sustain above $116,000 as early adopters continued to sell. At press time, Bitcoin was down 0.78% in the last 24 hours to $114,988 after reaching an intraday high of $116,802 and extending its drop into the third day.

Traders anticipate the Federal Reserve moving forward with a rate cut later this week. Members of the interest-rate setting panel of the Federal Reserve are expected to meet for two days this week before revealing their decision on Sept. 17. The market is pricing in a 25-basis-point cut as well as a similar move in October and December.

Last week, data showed that the U.S. consumer price index increased to 2.9% on an annual basis in August, with the CPI recording its biggest monthly jump since January. Annual core inflation, which is more closely watched by Fed officials, increased to 3.1%.