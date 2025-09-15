Advertisement
    XRP Witnesses Explosive 221% Surge in Fund Inflows Ahead of October XRP ETF Verdict

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 15/09/2025 - 16:02
    XRP rockets 221% in weekly inflows as October XRP ETF countdown intensifies
    Cover image via U.Today
    XRP investment products pulled in $32.5 million last week, more than double the $14.7 million recorded a week earlier, according to CoinShares. That 221% rise makes it one of the standout performers among digital assets, especially as fund inflows across the market picked up again after a quiet start to the month.

    Bitcoin products continue to be the most popular crypto-tied investment opportunity, with $2.4 billion in new money, and Ethereum managed to stop losing funds by adding $645 million. Solana also made $198 million. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: PayPal's New P2P Feature Goes Live, BTC and ETH Support Coming Soon
    Are Billionaires Destroying Social Media? Ethereum's Buterin Weighs In
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB): Massive Fakeout Ends $0.00002 Rally, Ethereum's (ETH) Dangerous Pattern at $4,800
    XRP Price Runs Out of Chances Against Bitcoin, Ripple Issues 5-Year Tokenization Prediction, Dogecoin Confirms Golden Cross — Top Weekly Crypto News

    In the cut, XRP's rise looks smaller in dollar terms, but it has a higher growth rate than other currencies.

    Article image
    Source: CoinShares

    In September alone, XRP products attracted almost $48 million, taking the total for the year to date to $1.45 billion. The total value of assets under management that are linked to XRP is now $2.94 billion. 

    When XRP ETF?

    The background is important. The SEC is expected to make a decision about several XRP ETF applications at the end of October. These include applications from Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, CoinShares, Canary Capital and WisdomTree. 

    Traders are already expecting at least one approval, which could lead to much larger amounts of money being invested. 

    Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, said that spot XRP ETFs could attract as much as $5 billion in their first month of trading. He added that most people have not realized how big that number could be. 

    With those decisions only weeks away, the latest inflows into XRP funds may be a sign that institutional buyers are preparing early.

