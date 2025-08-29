Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Forms First 2025 Golden Cross, Peter Brandt Names Key Level for Bitcoin, Dogecoin Whale Empties Binance — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Fri, 29/08/2025 - 0:30
    Read U.Today's news digest to stay updated on the latest events in the crypto world
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Forms First 2025 Golden Cross, Peter Brandt Names Key Level for Bitcoin, Dogecoin Whale Empties Binance — Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu forms first 2025 golden cross

    Shiba Inu saw an 85% rise following the last golden cross occurrence. 

    • Technical signal. SHIB 50-day MA crossed above the 200-day MA, creating its first daily golden cross this year.

    Shiba Inu has formed a golden cross on its daily chart, the first such occurence in the year 2025, as SHIB saw a death cross on its one-day chart in February this year. The short-term moving average 50 has crossed above the long term moving average 200, resulting in a bullish golden cross.

    • Significance. Bullish signal suggests potential upside, though market context remains cautious.

    While Shiba Inu has formed moving average crossovers on the hourly or 4-hour time frames, the newly created golden cross is the first such on the daily chart this year. With this newly created bullish signal on the Shiba Inu charts, the market awaits where the dog coin will go next.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Forms First 2025 Golden Cross, Peter Brandt Names Key Level for Bitcoin, Dogecoin Whale Empties Binance — Crypto News Digest
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Only Chance to Decide, XRP Fakeout or Rocket Higher? Dogecoin (DOGE): Last Resistance Left?
    VanEck: Corporates Buying Bitcoin Faster Than You Think
    XRP Rockets 22,546,000% in Liquidation Imbalance, But There's $0 Twist

    The broader cryptomarket is seeing continued profit taking, with major cryptocurrencies reversing early gains. Shiba Inu fell for three straight days from Aug. 22, when it saw a sharp rise from $0.000012 to $0.0000135. The drop hit a low of $0.00001183 from where Shiba Inu sharply rebounded in yesterday's session.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/27/2025 - 10:55
    Shiba Inu Forms First Major 2025 Golden Cross, What's Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin faces double-top risk after whale sell-off

    Top trader Peter Brandt claims that Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a potential double top.

    • BTC alert. Peter Brandt warns BTC bulls must reclaim $117,570 to avoid a “potential” double top.

    Legendary trader Peter Brandt claims that Bitcoin bulls desperately need to reclaim the $117,570 level in order to avoid a "potential" double top. The leading cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $111,794 after dipping to an intraday low of $100,381.

    During the weekend, a Bitcoin whale liquidated a total of 24,000 coins that were worth more than $2.7 billion. It is believed that the massive crash was the key reason why the price of the leading cryptocurrency has now collapsed by $4,000 in mere minutes. 

    • Reactions. Adam Back called the sell-off “clumsy.”

    Blockstream CEO Adam Back described this kind of activity as clumsy. "Normally, people with that kind of money would be smarter," Back said.  Even though some market participants have downplayed the importance of the massive whale move, Brandt insists that it should not be dismissed since it represents supply.  As noted by Brandt, market tops tend to be created by supply or distribution. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/27/2025 - 15:42
    Legendary Trader Brandt Names Key Level for Bitcoin Bulls to Reclaim
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Dogecoin whale pulls $12M from Binance

    DOGE withdrawal stuns Binance as new Dogecoin whale is born.

    • Large transaction. A whale withdrew 52.9M DOGE (~$12M) from Binance in two large transactions

    Dogecoin whale pulled 52.9 million DOGE off the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance.  That is almost $12 million worth of liquidity that left the exchange in just under a day. The movements came in two big tranches, first 32.9 million DOGE, then another 20 million, both routed into a wallet that appeared only recently and now holds the whole stash.

    • Impact. The move reduces Binance’s DOGE liquidity in the short term, potentially affecting the order book.

    Dogecoin has a circulating supply in the hundreds of billions, but when a single address consolidates that much volume, it can change how the order book functions in the short term. Binance is still the busiest place for DOGE, but now it looks like they have fewer of the coins available. 

    This is usually seen as a sign that the holder does not want to trade them on the open market, but rather just hold on to them. This idea has been backed up by the past, when similar outflows happened before recoveries from local lows.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/27/2025 - 10:48
    Dogecoin Whale Empties Binance: 52.9 Million DOGE Leave World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
     

    #Shiba Inu #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin #Dogecoin #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Aug 29, 2025 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Only Chance to Decide, XRP Fakeout or Rocket Higher? Dogecoin (DOGE): Last Resistance Left?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 23:06
    11.7 Million XRP Locked as Key Metric Declines
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    BTC Miner Unveils More Revenue Options for Bitcoiners and Altcoiners
    DEAL Mining Introduces New Income Options for Crypto Newcomers
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest
    Aug 29, 2025 - 0:30
    Shiba Inu Forms First 2025 Golden Cross, Peter Brandt Names Key Level for Bitcoin, Dogecoin Whale Empties Binance — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review
    Aug 29, 2025 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Only Chance to Decide, XRP Fakeout or Rocket Higher? Dogecoin (DOGE): Last Resistance Left?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 23:06
    11.7 Million XRP Locked as Key Metric Declines
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all