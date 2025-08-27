Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Forms First Major 2025 Golden Cross, What's Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 27/08/2025 - 10:55
    Shiba Inu saw 85% rise following last golden cross occurrence
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Forms First Major 2025 Golden Cross, What's Next?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu has formed a golden cross on its daily chart, the first such occurence in the year 2025, as SHIB saw a death cross on its one-day chart in February this year. The short-term moving average 50 has crossed above the long term moving average 200, resulting in a bullish golden cross.

    Advertisement

    While Shiba Inu has formed moving average crossovers on the hourly or 4-hour time frames, the newly created golden cross is the first such on the daily chart this year. With this newly created bullish signal on the Shiba Inu charts, the market awaits where the dog coin will go next.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    The broader cryptomarket is seeing continued profit taking, with major cryptocurrencies reversing early gains.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple's Larsen to Share Stage With Top Restaurateur at Key XRP Event: What's Coming?
    Will There Be Demand for XRP ETFs? Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In
    Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mini-Golden Cross Help? Dogecoin (DOGE): Worst Move in Q4? Solana's (SOL) Surprising Price Boost?
    Shiba Inu May Never Add Another Zero, Strategy Buys Bitcoin Dip, XRP Price to Make Major Move in Next 10 Days — Crypto News Digest

    Shiba Inu fell for three straight days from Aug. 22, when it saw a sharp rise from $0.000012 to $0.0000135. The drop hit a low of $0.00001183 from where Shiba Inu sharply rebounded in yesterday's session.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/25/2025 - 10:18
    Shiba Inu Rockets 109% in Volume as Market Faces $749 Million Wipeout
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    At press time, SHIB was up 2.16% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001249, with its market cap rising to $7.36 billion.

    What's next?

    Shiba Inu last saw a golden cross on its daily chart in November 2024, which was followed by its price skyrocketing to $0.00003344 on Dec. 8, 2024. Around the time of the golden cross formation then, Shiba Inu was trading around $0.000018, with the move marking a nearly 85% increase.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/25/2025 - 12:35
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Never Add Another Zero in This Cycle
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The market will be watching to see if history repeats itself as Shiba Inu displays a golden cross on its daily chart. If this is the scenario, an 85% increase would imply a target of $0.000023 if taken from the current Shiba Inu price.

    In the event of a price drop, support is envisaged for Shiba Inu at $0.000011 and then at $0.00001.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 10:48
    Dogecoin Whale Empties Binance: 52.9 Million DOGE Leave World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 10:40
    'XRP Nice Rally': Veteran Analyst Reveals Hidden XRP Strength
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $MBG Token Supply Reduced by 4.86M in First Buyback and Burn by MultiBank Group
    Origin Summit Debuts in Seoul during KBW as Flagship Gathering on IP, AI, and the Next Era of Blockchain-enabled Real-World Assets
    ROVR Releases Open Dataset to Power the Future of Spatial AI, Robotics, and Autonomous Systems
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 10:55
    Shiba Inu Forms First Major 2025 Golden Cross, What's Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 10:48
    Dogecoin Whale Empties Binance: 52.9 Million DOGE Leave World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 10:40
    'XRP Nice Rally': Veteran Analyst Reveals Hidden XRP Strength
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all