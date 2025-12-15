47,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Poured on Exchanges: Is Something Coming?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The data makes it clear that Shiba Inu is in an uncomfortable position. The balance of risk is immediately altered when about 47 billion SHIB move onto exchanges in a brief period of time. Exchange inflows indicate intent, but they do not necessarily indicate instant selling. Tokens transferred to exchanges are a liquidity option, rather than a long-term cold storage commitment.

Shiba Inu moving down

SHIB is currently trading below all significant moving averages on the price chart and is still in a steady downward trend. While shorter EMAs continue to compress prices from above, the 200-day MA is still sloping downward and serving as a macro ceiling.

The structure at the lows is noteworthy. Following extended selling, the price is creating a shallow ascending base, a traditional compression pattern. Its not yet bullish, but it is also not in freefall. RSI in the low 40s indicates that sellers are losing ground, rather than that buyers are in charge. This stage is one of fatigue. Although the market is not dumping aggressively anymore, it is also not bidding confidently.

Exchange flows shifting

When interpreting exchange inflows, the context is important because large inflows during a panic appear different from inflows during a consolidation. On-chain metrics are more subtle. While net inflow growth (+1. 57%) confirms that short-term pressure has not subsided, exchange reserves ticking higher (+0.06%) suggests that supply availability is rising.

Typically, this combination suggests one of two possibilities. In the first scenario, the current wedge collapses, inflows result in actual sell pressure and SHIB either revisits or slightly undercuts recent lows before discovering true demand. That would be tidy, but ugly. In the second scenario, the market absorbs the inflows, the price maintains the base and the excess supply serves as fuel for a dramatic relief move when sellers run out of options.

If exchange inflows keep increasing and the price does not decline, that is strength. The price is likely to accelerate downward if inflows spike once more and the price loses the base. Although SHIB has not yet made a decision, it is evident that the market is packing the chamber.