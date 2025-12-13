Advertisement
    656,287,425,149 SHIB in 24 Hours: Can Shiba Inu Still Be Saved?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 13/12/2025 - 17:00
    Dog cryptocurrency Shiba Inu hints at quiet hope for the bulls, but there is more to look out for in the markets.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu has seen more outflows than inflows into spot markets, a positivity for the dog coin even as the broader crypto market faces selling pressure.

    The crypto market extended its drop early Saturday with over $307 million in leveraged positions liquidated.

    While major cryptocurrencies, especially in the top 100, saw losses in the range of 2% and 8%, Shiba Inu saw lesser losses, down 0.51% in the last 24 hours to $0.000008355 and down 1.7% weekly.

    According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu outflows from spot markets in the last 24 hours came in at $5.48 million or 656,287,425,149 SHIB, surpassing inflows at $4.98 million and yielding a negative inflow of $792,600.

    Why is it significant?

    This remains significant as inflows might suggest deposits to exchanges with the intent of selling. Outflows are bullish for the price as it might suggest withdrawals with an intent to buy. Outflows might also hint at holders' intention to send the coins to cold wallets with the aim of keeping them for a longer time rather than immediately selling.

    Outflows superseding inflows might suggest a slight advantage of buyers over sellers, but this has yet to translate to positive price action for Shiba Inu.

    Shiba Inu's trading volume has dropped 6% in the last 24 hours to $105 million, according to CoinMarketCap data, indicating traders sitting on the fence, awaiting a decisive move in the market.

    Shibarium gets prepped up for next upgrade

    On Dec. 3, Ethereum underwent its second major hard fork in 2025, the Fusaka upgrade, which activated PeerDAS and slashed data costs. On Dec. 9, Polygon activated the Madhugiri hard fork, which slashed block times to one second while increasing throughput.

    The two events remain significant for Shibarium, being an Ethereum sidechain, and it was designed after Polygon.

    While Shibarium blocks once landed every two to five seconds, Polygon, its older sibling, has achieved one-second block time.

    The Shiba Inu team targets by the end of Q2, 2026, full on-chain privacy and confidential smart contracts to arrive on Shibarium and Bone thanks to Zama’s fully homomorphic encryption technology.

    Fully homomorphic encryption could make Shibarium the first major EVM chain to run smart contracts that remain encrypted end-to-end, turning transparent ledgers into private vaults.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
