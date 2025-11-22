Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    133% Surge: Shiba Inu Spot Flows Flip Positive, What It Means

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 22/11/2025 - 14:41
    Shiba Inu's biggest bear trap might be unfolding as market signals emerge.
    Advertisement
    133% Surge: Shiba Inu Spot Flows Flip Positive, What It Means
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu saw its spot flows flip positive early Saturday session as investors deposited tokens to exchanges in response to the selling pressure seen across the markets.

    Advertisement

    In the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu reported $11.43 million in inflows, according to spot flows data provided by CoinGlass, while outflows totaled $11.27 million. The net difference yields a positive inflow of $162,350, representing a net inflow increase of 133%.

    A positive netflow suggests the presence of selling pressure in the market, reflecting the current bearish sentiment in the market, which saw Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies reach new yearly lows.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Worst Bitcoin (BTC) Candle in History? Will XRP Reach $1 Hard Reset? Ethereum Hiding Enormous Bullish Potential
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sells His BTC Holdings After Predicting $250K per Coin
    Bitcoin on the Verge of 30% Collapse Against Gold, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 23,864%, XRP Price Drops Below $2 Despite ETF Launch — Crypto News Digest
    Hayes: Bitcoin Bottom Is Near, But There's a Catch

    Shiba Inu is extending its sell-off since Nov. 18 into the fourth day, as bears showed no respite in the markets.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu hit lows of $0.00000754 on Friday, as the crypto market extended a sell-off fueled in part by a liquidity crunch that followed October's sell-off and liquidation event. The drop in Shiba Inu's price coincides with its first ever weekly death cross.

    Shiba Inu bottom reached?

    Shiba Inu completed its first ever death cross on the weekly chart. While the indicator typically forebodes potential bearish momentum, there remains a little bit of positivity.

    The ominous-sounding pattern in certain instances has proven to be a bear trap, marking bottoms and bullish trend reversals.

    If this is the case, Shiba Inu will seek to establish a price bottom in the $0.000007 range. If the price rebounds, the next major resistance levels based on the weekly chart are in the $0.000014 range, which suggests a potential 100% rise from current levels if bulls return back to the game.

    The broader market sentiment will be watched to determine what's next for Shiba Inu's price direction.

    The market has hitherto struggled to find new buyers, and the momentum that had supported prices earlier in the year evaporated; if buying pressure returns to the market, Bitcoin, Shiba Inu and the rest of the crypto market might rebound. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 22, 2025 - 14:27
    XRP Exiting Exchanges, Can ETFs Boost Latest $3,150,000,000 Purchase?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 22, 2025 - 14:09
    Binance's CZ Hilariously Reacts to Jim Cramer's Bitcoin Speech
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 22, 2025 - 14:41
    133% Surge: Shiba Inu Spot Flows Flip Positive, What It Means
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 22, 2025 - 14:27
    XRP Exiting Exchanges, Can ETFs Boost Latest $3,150,000,000 Purchase?
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 22, 2025 - 14:09
    Binance's CZ Hilariously Reacts to Jim Cramer's Bitcoin Speech
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD