    Ripple CEO Named Strategic Advisor at $1 Billion XRP Treasury Company

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 6/01/2026 - 12:39
    Ripple takes spotlight as CEO Brad Garlinghouse is named among strategic advisors of the largest public XRP treasury company.
    Cover image via U.Today

    In a recent tweet, XRP treasury company Evernorth spotlighted the leadership team shaping its vision and momentum.

    Accompanying the tweet was a release that delved further into the details of Evernorth's leadership and governance, its transaction details and advisors.

    As Ripple remains a strategic investor in the firm, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is named a strategic advisor to Evernorth alongside Ripple executives Stuart Alderoty and David Schwartz, supporting alignment with the XRP ecosystem while ensuring operational independence.

    Evernorth launched last October in a $1 billion transaction, with $200 million in support from SBI and additional investments from Ripple, independent charitable foundation Rippleworks, Pantera Capital, Kraken and GSR, with participation from Ripple Cofounder Chris Larsen, among others.

    The net proceeds were used to fund open-market purchases of XRP, with a portion allocated to working capital, general corporate purposes and transaction expenses.

    XRP news

    In a tweet, RippleX issued an upgrade alert to the XRP Ledger ecosystem about XRPL Version 3.0.0, which was released last December. RippleX urges validators and node operators to upgrade at their earliest convenience to ensure service continuity.

    This latest version of rippled, XRPL Version 3.0.0, includes several fix amendments, including a fix for TokenEscrow.

    During internal testing of the original Token Escrow amendment (which was never enabled on mainnet), a bug was discovered in how escrows involving MPTs with transfer fees were handled. The TokenEscrowV1 amendment resolves this issue and restores correct accounting behavior.

    XRP jumped past $2.40 on Tuesday, extending its early 2026 rally. The token rose as much as 11% over 24 hours to $2.41. The move came on one of XRP’s strongest volume bursts since mid-December. Spot XRP ETFs in the U.S. saw $48 million in inflows on Monday, with a handful posting their largest single-day trading volumes.

