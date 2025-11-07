AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase on Crypto Crash: Reset, Not End

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 7/11/2025 - 18:01
    The October 10 liquidation flushed out leverage but didn’t damage structural fundamentals, according to Coinbase
    Advertisement
    Coinbase on Crypto Crash: Reset, Not End
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Coinbase, the leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, has opined that the October sell-off wasn’t the end of the cycle, arguing that it may have been the reset that the market needed.

    The exchange’s research arm has noted that excess leverage has been flushed, and fundamentals remain intact. Moreover, institutional players are quietly rotating back in. 

    On top of that, smart money is clustering around EVM chains, RWAs, and yield protocols, which, as Coinbase noted, leads to selective re-risking.

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase on Crypto Crash: Reset, Not End
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP vs. Zcash Speculations Intensify Amid 1,296% Gap, Tether (USDT) Loads $100 Million in Bitcoin, $1 Trillion for Dogecoin Support to Elon Musk
    Ripple CTO Names XRPL's Real Stakeholders
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Death Cross in One Week? Ethereum's (ETH) Last Hope Before $2,000, Cardano (ADA) Hits Extreme Oversold Levels

    According to Coinbase, crypto markets have likely found a bottom since leverage levels are now healthier.

    Advertisement

    The exchange's analysts expect a slow grind upward over the next few months instead of a parabolic rally.

    Institutional vs retail dynamics

    Institutional players stayed largely insulated and are expected to lead the next leg up.

    Retail-heavy altcoins suffered the most, and Bitcoin and Ethereum will likely dominate near-term recovery.

    The exchange predicts that Bitcoin dominance could rise over the next 2–3 months before another rotation into alts.

    Stablecoins and liquidity

    Stablecoin supply has not expanded significantly, which suggests that capital is rotating, not new money entering.

    Rebounds depend on tactical incentives and narratives until liquidity broadens.

    Macro environment

    When it comes to the macro backdrop, Coinbase claims that it it remains remains complex but manageable:

    Fed rate cuts and easing liquidity help crypto. Risks remain from trade tensions, fiscal deficits, and potential yield spikes.

    At the same time, productivity growth (boosted by AI) could offset some macro volatility, keeping risk assets supported.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 16:30
    100,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Rekindles Bullish Narrative
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 15:50
    Crucial Bitcoin Bullish Metric Turns Positive, Imminent Rebound?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit PWM Posts 16.9% Fund Return as Crypto Markets Weather “Uptober” Shock
    LP-Free Perpetuals Exchange Leverup Available Now, Powered by Monad
    Sonami Announces Presale Developments and Layer 2 Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 18:01
    Coinbase on Crypto Crash: Reset, Not End
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 16:30
    100,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Rekindles Bullish Narrative
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 15:50
    Crucial Bitcoin Bullish Metric Turns Positive, Imminent Rebound?
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all