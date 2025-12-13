Shiba Inu Burn Rate Crashes Further 62% to New Lows, Now What?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu burns have taken a downward trend in the last 24 hours, with less than 70,000 tokens burned.

According to Shibburn, 69,420 SHIB tokens were burned in the last 24 hours, marking a 62.96% drop from the past day, when 187,420 SHIB tokens were burned.

A lower amount of SHIB burned is noticeable on most days of this week, with less than a million burned on a few days. In the last seven days, a total of 54,584,068 SHIB tokens were burned, representing a 10.11% drop in weekly burn rate.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00000832 (1hr -0.38% ▼ | 24hr -1.50% ▼ )

Market Cap: $4,900,260,262 (-1.49% ▼)

Total Supply: 589,246,093,860,680



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 69,420 (-62.96% ▼)

Past 7 Days: 54,584,068 (-10.11% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) December 13, 2025

The drop in the burn rate metric coincides with the current indecision in the market despite a Fed rate cut this week.

Advertisement

Market uncertainty remains

The crypto market remains in a weakened position after enduring a weeks-long sell-off that began in early October with a major liquidation event, which wiped out nearly $20 billion in leveraged bets.

Crypto analytics firm Glassnode said various metrics point to a "mild bearish phase" in the market, defined by modest capital inflows outweighed by steady selling pressure from larger holders.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 0.93% in the last 24 hours to $0.000008376 as the larger crypto market traded down early Saturday with $307 million in liquidations.

2026 shaping up to be massive

In a tweet, Coinbase Institutional indicated that the market's liquidity boost seems to be arriving sooner than expected, with reserve growth likely continuing until April 2026.

According to Coinbase, Fed's transition from balance sheet runoff to net injection is seen as "light quantitative easing" or "stealth QE" and may support crypto markets.

Coinbase predicts a less hawkish environment in the first nine months of 2026, deemed beneficial for cryptocurrencies.