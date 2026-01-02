SHIB Price Analysis for January 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the cryptocurrencies have returned to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has increased by almost 10% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local resistance at $0.00000779.

However, if buyers can hold the gained initiative and the daily candle closes near that mark or above, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.0000080 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the nearest level of $0.00000766. If the candle closes with a short wick and above that mark, the energy might be enough for a further upward move to $0.0000080.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of SHIB has once again bounced off the support at $0.00000678. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, there is a possibility to witness growth to the $0.0000080-$0.0000090 range by mid-January.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000779 at press time.