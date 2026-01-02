Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for January 2

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 2/01/2026 - 18:33
    Can the rate of SHIB fix above $0.0000080 by the end of the week?
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 2
    Most of the cryptocurrencies have returned to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has increased by almost 10% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local resistance at $0.00000779.

    However, if buyers can hold the gained initiative and the daily candle closes near that mark or above, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.0000080 zone soon.

    On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the nearest level of $0.00000766. If the candle closes with a short wick and above that mark, the energy might be enough for a further upward move to $0.0000080.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of SHIB has once again bounced off the support at $0.00000678. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, there is a possibility to witness growth to the $0.0000080-$0.0000090 range by mid-January.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000779 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 2
