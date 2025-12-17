Advertisement
    SBI Ripple Asia Taps Doppler Finance for XRPL Tokenization

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 17/12/2025 - 15:02
    This is the first time SBI Ripple Asia has officially partnered with a native XRPL DeFi protocol.
    SBI Ripple Asia Taps Doppler Finance for XRPL Tokenization
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Decentralized finance protocol Doppler Finance has announced a partnership with SBI Ripple Asia, which is a joint venture between SBI Holdings (a massive Japanese financial conglomerate) and Ripple.

    Doppler Finance protocol is built specifically on the XRP Ledger. Their software creates ways for users to earn interest (yield) on their XRP holdings, similar to how a savings account pays interest.

    What's XRPfi?

    XRPfi (short for XRP Finance) is the collective term for the вecentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

    "DeFi" usually refers to financial apps (lending, borrowing, trading) on blockchains like Ethereum or Solana. XRPfi is the specific movement to bring those same capabilities to the XRP ecosystem. This could transform XRP into a productive asset that generates yield.

    Why this partnership matters 

    The problem this partnership solves is that large institutions (banks, hedge funds) generally cannot use DeFi protocols because they are too risky and unregulated. This partnership builds a "safe bridge" for them to enter the XRP ecosystem.

    Instead of letting XRP sit idle in a wallet, institutions can now lend or stake it through Doppler’s protocol to earn a return.  SBI Digital Markets is the custodian, so the process is compliant with strict financial regulations.

    They are also exploring "real-world assets" on the ledger," which means taking traditional financial assets (like bonds, treasury bills, or real estate) and turning them into digital tokens on the XRPL.

    Big in Japan

    Japan is one of the most pro-XRP markets in the world. By strengthening Doppler’s presence in Japan (via SBI), this opens the door for Japanese liquidity to flow into the XRP Ledger’s DeFi ecosystem.

    The involvement of a MAS-regulated custodian (SBI Digital Markets) removes the biggest barrier to entry for institutional money: compliance risk.

    #XRP News #Decentralized Finance
